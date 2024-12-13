Is there anything more beautiful than the sweet, sweet smile of Tom Hardy? We’d wager that the answer is no, absolutely not. For those of you out there who could use a dose of laughter mixed with the handsome face of the Mad Max: Fury Road star, look no further than Collider, as we’re here to share an exclusive look at the gag reel for Venom: The Last Dance with you. Over a trilogy of films, Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his Symbiote pal Venom have kept us laughing - intentionally or not - and now, we’re getting a behind-the-scenes peek at the fun that went into making the final film.

There’s something about a perceived tough guy like Hardy giggling like a fool throughout a multitude of outtakes that just softens our cold, dead hearts. It’s clear that the actor had a blast making the trilogy capper, with a behind-the-scenes peek of him riding the Venom-possessed horse while the biggest smile you’ve ever seen flashes across his face. Reprising her role from the first two movies in the series, Peggy Lu can be seen practicing her moves for the well-choreographed dance scene, clearly having a blast doing something so outlandishly different for her character, Mrs. Chen. Laughter is often contagious, with the blooper reel also giving viewers peeks at comical moments for other cast members, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Rhys Ifans.

The final movie in the Venom trilogy saw Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote on a cross-country adventure. However, the pair doesn’t get very far from the West Coast before they’re tracked down by a Xenophage on a mission to collect the Codex from Venom/Eddie. The drama comes to a head at - where else - Area 51, which is about to be decommissioned by the U.S. government. On top of dealing with the threat of the giant spider-like aliens, Venom and Eddie also have their hands full with members of the U.S. military.

The Future of Venom

The Last Dance has long been billed as the final movie to come from Hardy’s take on the comic book character. However, those who stuck around after the credits know that there’s a glimmer of hope that the world’s favorite symbiote might be back for another round of laughs down the line. Regardless of Hardy’s fate with the character, there’s a solid chance that Venom: Let There Be Carnage director and Knull actor, Andy Serkis, might play a bigger part in the Sony and Marvel Universe in the future. During an appearance at FanExpo San Francisco, Serkis explained at a panel moderated by ScreenRant how he ended up playing the primary antagonist and also teased his future with the franchise,

“Well, that's also very interesting. I really, genuinely have no idea. It was very much, ‘Can you come in?’ It was quite last minute, actually. ‘Can you come in and do the voice for Knull?’ So, I came in and did it on the stage. Then there was talk of, ‘This could go on… He’s quite a big character,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know that.’ Well, let's see what happens, actually.”

Check out the exclusive blooper reel above and find Venom: The Last Dance on digital platforms now.

