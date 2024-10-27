After underperforming domestically, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance is putting all its eggs into the overseas basket. The Spider-Man spin-off series has always been hugely popular internationally — particularly in China — but both previous installments were also healthy hits stateside. That won’t be the case for Venom: The Last Dance, which delivered a franchise-low debut in the domestic market, but appears to be making up for it with a strong performance overseas. The film’s international numbers were boosted by an excellent showing in the Middle Kingdom.

Released in 2018 and directed by Ruben Fleischer, the first Venom was a massive hit in China, grossing around $270 million. It ultimately made over $850 million worldwide, against a reported budget of around $110 million. A sequel was quickly put into motion. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was delayed by the pandemic, but was surprisingly successful upon release in late 2021. The movie generated over $500 million globally, despite not having secured the all-important China release. While most other Hollywood franchises have seen interest decline in the Middle Kingdom, Tom Hardy’s dual performance as the journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom appears to have struck a chord with audiences there.

Venom: The Last Dance grossed around $45 million in its extended debut in China, which is in the same ballpark as its $51 million domestic figure. This is the country's biggest opening for a comic book movie in the post-pandemic era. Combined, the film generated around $175 million in its global debut, which just about meets projections. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Venom: The Last Dance is directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, who served as a writer on both previous installments. Neither of them was especially popular with the critics, although audiences seemed to embrace their goofy thrills.

The Three 'Venom' Movies Have Now Hit the $1.5 Billion Mark Globally

However, it seems that their patience is running thin now. Venom: The Last Dance earned a franchise-low B- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, two grades lower than both the first and second films. It currently holds a 36% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which represents a significant decline from the second film’s 57% score. In his review for Collider, Aidan Kelley wrote that "the film is still bogged down by a litany of other issues that distract from the positive aspects."

Also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Stephen Graham, Venom: The Last Dance exists in the same universe as Sony’s live-action Spider-Man movies, starring Tom Holland. The studio’s other attempts to expand this universe ended catastrophically. Both Morbius and Madame Web emerged not only as box office bombs but also earned vicious reviews. Sony will hope for a rebound with the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film.

You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters

