After an extremely successful run, Venom: The Last Dance is finally winding down at the box office now that the film is available to purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. However, the Tom Hardy-led superhero film has proved that it still has some life left in movie theaters, after reaching $475 million worldwide thanks to its small haul from its eighth weekend in theaters. While reaching $475 million is an accomplishment for any movie, it is still likely to be the final global box office milestone the movie will hit, and it ensures Venom 3 will be the lowest-grossing Venom movie, falling behind Let There Be Carnage at just over $500 million worldwide. Venom: The Last Dance only cost $100 million to make, meaning it would still be a huge profit for Sony.

And Sony could surely use the profits right now, as Kraven the Hunter recently opened to only $11 million, the lowest of any Sony Spider-Verse film, despite it being the most expensive one to date. No one was expecting Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven movie to be any kind of box office goliath, but things are looking even more bleak than anyone could have imagined. The film earned less than half of Wicked, the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-led musical that has been in theaters for a full month now. While Sony has certainly made a fair amount of profit with the three Venom movies grossing over $1.8 billion, much of that has gone to plugging the holes left behind by Morbius, Madame Web, and now Kraven the Hunter.

Is ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Streaming Anywhere?

Sony has yet to announce any streaming information about Venom: The Last Dance and it’s tougher to pinpoint than it is for other movies under studio umbrellas like Universal films, which go straight to Peacock, or Warner Bros. movies, which begin streaming on Max. Sony’s license with Marvel has always been a bit tricky, and although the first Venom movie is streaming exclusively on Disney+, the sequel is not available to stream anywhere. It’s impossible to predict which streaming platform Venom 3 will land on, but it will possibly go to the highest bidder sometime early in the new year if Sony follows the model from other studios.

Venom: The Last Dance is still playing in select theaters but is also available to purchase on VOD platforms.

