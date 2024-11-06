After recently becoming one of the top 20 movies of the year at the domestic box office and one of the top 20 highest-grossing spin-off movies ever, Venom: The Last Dance just crossed two more major box office milestones. After a successful Monday to follow up its second full weekend in theaters, the third and final installment in the Venom trilogy has reached $90 million domestically and a whopping $225 million internationally for a worldwide total of more than $318 million. Venom: The Last Dance also recently passed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to become the eighth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the international box office. Venom 3 also comes with a reported price tag of only $110 million, meaning it has almost tripled its production cost and is a major profit.

Venom: The Last Dance has also made a name for itself on some other impressive box office lists as well, as the Spider-Man spin-off movie is one of the top 90 highest-grossing superhero movies ever at the domestic box office, recently passing The Marvels but still $17 million short of The Flash. It is also #120 on the list of Sony’s highest-grossing movies ever, just passing The Garfield Movie (Chris Pratt) on Monday and now setting its sights on The Equalizer 3 (Denzel Washington) and Elysium (Matt Damon). Venom: The Last Dance also had no trouble moving past Michael Jordan’s Space Jam (1996) on the list of the highest-grossing live-action/animated hybrid movies at the domestic box office, but it is still $20 million behind IF, the family comedy directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds.

Who Stars in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

Tom Hardy returned for his third outing as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance, with Stephen Graham reprising his role as Detective Mulligan and briefly achieving symbiosis with Toxin, another symbiote appearing in the film. Venom 3 also added new stars to its call sheet, led by Juno Temple, who is best known for her role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso. Chiwetel Ejiofor, famous for playing Baron Mordo in the Doctor Strange movies, also stars in Venom: The Last Dance, along with Amazing Spider-Man and House of the Dragon veteran Rhys Ifans.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS