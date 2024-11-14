After passing the $400 million mark at the global box office just a day ago, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance finds itself on the cusp of entering a hallowed global box office list. In a few days, the superhero film will become one of the 10 highest-grossing hits of 2024; it overtook fellow Sony release Bad Boys: Ride or Die recently to claim the number 11 spot. Venom: The Last Dance hasn’t yet completed three full weeks of release, which means that it has a considerable way to go in its theatrical run; current projections put its final global gross at over $500 million.

With $118 million domestically and another $287 million from overseas markets, Venom: The Last Dance’s cumulative global haul stands at $405 million. This puts it ahead of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which just about scraped past the $400 million mark in its global box office run a few months ago. Venom: The Last Dance now trails Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has just about ended its global run with around $450 million in the bank. It should be able to surpass this figure in the coming weekend.

Three Chinese films rank ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but the top six spots are occupied by Hollywood titles. Kung Fu Panda 4 remains the sixth-biggest film of the year with a $548 million lifetime haul, behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($568 million), Dune: Part Two ($709 million), Despicable Me 4 ($968 million), Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3 billion), and Inside Out 2 ($1.6 billion).

The 'Venom' Trilogy Has Grossed Around $1.8 Billion Worldwide

Venom: The Last Dance serves as the final film of the Venom trilogy, starring Tom Hardy in the dual lead roles of journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The character was originally introduced as a villain to Spider-Man, and even though these movies don’t feature the web-slinger, they’re set in the same universe as Tom Holland’s blockbuster hits. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Venom: The Last Dance opened to mixed reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 41% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie trails its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, by around $100 million — a difference that it is expected to erase in the coming weeks. The first Venom, on the other hand, grossed over $850 million worldwide, mainly thanks to an extraordinary performance in China. You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.