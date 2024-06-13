The Big Picture In Venom: The Last Dance, Venom faces an invasion of symbiotes, exploring themes of identity and redemption in a deadly confrontation.

Venom's origin from the "Planet of the Symbiotes" arc hints at Klyntar's history in Marvel Comics.

Knull, the God of the Symbiotes, might be a major villain in Venom: The Last Dance, as well as Toxin.

The first official trailer for Venom: The Last Dance set its stakes astronomically high by revealing that an invasion of symbiotes has come to planet Earth, while Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the Venom symbiote are on the run. (There's also a Venom horse!) While the internet is going head over tails out of trying to figure out where director Kelly Marcel's The Last Dance fits into Sony's Spider-Man-less Spider-Man movies, just the idea of Venom battling an army of invading symbiotes is huge — especially as the film looks to explore Venom's home planet, Klyntar. Klyntar has a vast history in Marvel Comics, particularly two storylines that may have an impact on The Last Dance's narrative.

The "Planet of the Symbiotes" Marvel Comics Storyline Hints at Venom’s Origins

Spider-Man first encountered the Venom symbiote during the original 1984 Secret Wars storyline, which saw him using it as a costume for a while before he discovered it was alive and trying to forcibly bond itself with him. The symbiote eventually bonded with Brock, becoming Venom, but in a cruel twist of fate, Brock rejected the symbiote when he learned it was forcing him to take lethal action. The symbiote let out a psychic scream that drew a ship containing other symbiotes to Earth, setting up the "Planet of the Symbiotes" arc. Brock, Spider-Man, and Ben Reilly (also known as the Scarlet Spider) learned that the symbiotes came from another world, and would forcibly override their host bodies. (They'd conquered multiple planets in this fashion.) Eventually, the duo faced off against Carnage, who was absorbing other symbiotes to become more powerful, and Brock reunited with the Venom symbiote.

Related James Cameron's Wild R-Rated Spider-Man Would've Changed Marvel Forever Like the ill-fated ship he did make a film about, Cameron's Spidey film also sunk, on an iceberg of movie rights and wild ideas.

Klyntar itself would appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy comic, with Brian Michael Bendis and Valerio Schiti finally going to the titular Planet of the Symbiotes. There it was revealed that the Venom symbiote (this time bonded to Flash Thompson) was an "agent of the cosmos," tasked with defending the innocent by any means necessary. Flash would continue as an agent of the cosmos until he returned to Earth and perished at the hands of Norman Osborn, with the symbiote soon returning to Eddie Brock.

Knull Might Be Venom's Biggest Threat

Close

In 2018, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman upended everything that people knew about Venom when they boarded the ongoing Venom title. In the opening arc, Eddie Brock encounters a group of feral symbiotes with a mysterious spiral symbol covering their faces, as well as a massive symbiote dragon that terrorizes New York City. He eventually comes face to face with a mysterious being calling himself Knull, the God of the Symbiotes and the self-proclaimed "King in Black." Knull tells Eddie the true nature of the symbiotes: he had forged them as weapons to combat the god-like Celestials, with the first ever symbiote serving as the Necrosword that Gorr the God Butcher would eventually use in his battle against Thor. But the biggest revelation came from the fact that Klyntar was not a planet, but a cage of symbiotes holding back Knull.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Eventually, Knull breaks free of his cage and heads to Earth in the "King in Black" run with an army of symbiote dragons backing him up. The heroes of the Marvel Universe fight the invasion, with Venom eventually taking Knull on in battle and slaughtering the dark deity. In the aftermath, Eddie Brock becomes the new King in Black, leading the symbiotes on missions for peace while eventually granting the Venom symbiote to his son, Dylan. Cates and Stegman's run had a massive influence on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as the game's version of Venom sprouts wings similar to Brock's "King in Black" update and there are symbiotes who bear the spiral mark of Knull's servants.

Is Knull 'Venom: The Last Dance's Villain?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If Venom: The Last Dance is drawing from the Donny Cates/Ryan Stegman run of Venom, it could provide a unique twist to the Venom films. Eddie and Venom previously fought other symbiotes including Riot (Riz Ahmed) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson), but Knull is in a whole other league since he's the literal God of the symbiotes. Plus, it would give new meaning to the subtitle of The Last Dance, as in King in Black, Knull rips the symbiote off Eddie and drops him off the top of the Empire State Building, resulting in him briefly dying. (He gets better because, well, that's how comics work.) Venom: Let There Be Carnage also hinted at a deeper nature to the symbiotes, which could in turn be paving the way for Knull.

Another symbiote who might play a major role in Venom: The Last Dance is Toxin, who is the grandson of the Venom symbiote. Toxin's host, Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham), first appeared in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and was implied to have gained his symbiote; the trailer for The Last Dance shows Mulligan locked up in a secure site. With Knull's ability to possess symbiotes, he could make Toxin a herald for his invasion of Earth. Carnage previously filled that role in the Absolute Carnage series, where he started murdering other symbiote hosts in order to free Knull from his prison; with Kasady having his head bitten off by Venom at the end of Let There Be Carnage, it only makes sense for someone else to fill that role and Toxin would be a perfect fit. Either way, it certainly seems like the end of an era for Venom on the big screen.

Venom: The Last Dance slithers into theaters on October 25, 2024.