The only good thing to come out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is the Venom franchise. Led by Tom Hardy the franchise gave us a loveable symbiote, a very different Eddie Brock, lots of head munching, and good music. The franchise came to a conclusion last year with Venom: The Last Dance which had a successful run at the box office and the feature will soon be available on Netflix (via CBR), for fans to revisit the film at their own leisure.

After the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Dance finds Eddie and Venom on the run as the two are hunted by both of their worlds. With hunters closing in from all sides, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance. The movie has a stellar cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor as General Rex Strickland, Juno Temple as Dr. Teddy Paine, Rhys Ifans as Martin Moon, Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan, Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen, Clark Backo as Sadie, Alanna Ubach as Nova, and Andy Serkis as Knull.

The film is directed by Let There Be Carnage scribe Kelly Marcel, who directed the film from her own screenplay and a story she co-wrote with Hardy. Their combined effort resulted in a heartfelt farewell to the big guy. The film grossed $478 million worldwide and Hardy’s performance, stunts and visual effects were wildly praised by fans and critics alike. The movie garnered mixed reviews though as critics’ consensus gave the movie a 40 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, while the audience score sits as high as 80 percent. The movie’s arrival on the platform will be a great opportunity for fans of the film and Hardy to either discover it or rewatch it.

The Future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is Uncertain