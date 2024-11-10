Warning: This article contains spoilers for Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance has officially hit theaters across the globe, and they've pulled out all the stops for the final installment of the Tom Hardy-led trilogy. The Venom movies came as a surprise to some, and while they're not everybody's cup of tea, they've come to mean a lot to those who love the titular character and his human host, Eddie Brock (Hardy). Venom: The Last Dance took audiences on an adventurous final journey with Eddie and Venom, setting up and teasing the end of their three-movie stint.

While an emotional culmination was precisely what audiences got, the film didn't hold back in adding some comedic and exciting flare, too. One of the most thrilling moments was when all the symbiotes contained at The Imperium Project were released to help in the fight against the Xenophage. While their help was brief, these eight symbiotes made a memorable impact in their short yet impressionable debuts. This is a ranking of all eight symbiotes introduced in Venom: The Last Dance based on their appearance, powers, and how much they stood out in their brief time in the sun.

8 Agony

Bonds With Dr. Teddy Payne in the Final Fight

Where Venom: Let There Be Carnage introduced Shriek and the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation game welcomed a Venomized MJ as Scream, Venom: The Last Dance brought in Agony, a purple Symbiote with electrical powers to bond with Dr. Teddy Payne, played by Emmy nominee Juno Temple. Her backstory was one of guilt and heartbreak, having lost her brother when they were kids after being caught in a lightning storm while stargazing. Thus, she lived out his dream of working for The Imperium Project.

Teddy was depicted as a scientist for the most part, until the final battle, when she took possession of a purple Symbiote in a tube and hid it in her pocket during the escape. In a somewhat stereotypical origin story-style depiction of a character whose powers or abilities circle back to past trauma, Teddy transformed into Agony. While she was a cool addition and evidently strong, she didn't join the fight until near the very end, making her presence in The Last Dance intriguing but not as important in the moment as the others. Still, out of all the new Symbiotes, she is the one with the most potential to return in a future project.

7 Unidentified Two-Headed Symbiote

Bonds With Two Scientists To Form a Hybrid

Although unconfirmed, this two-headed Symbiote could be a possible nod to the Hybrid Symbiote from the comics, where Lasher, Phage, Agony, and Riot all merge to save themselves. In The Last Dance, two Symbiotes of similar design merged instead of four, presenting similarities between the two characters.

Symbiotes have been able to merge since the beginning of this trilogy, with the first occurrence happening in the first Venom movie when Riot and Venom became entangled. It then happened again in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but until The Last Dance, audiences hadn't seen two Symbiotes willingly bond together to enhance their powers. It was cool to see, no matter how short-lived their appearance may have been.

6 Unidentified Silver & White Symbiote

Bonds With a Nearby Scientist

Although it's highly unlikely to be the case, the silver and white Symbiote who appeared in Venom: The Last Dance bore a strikingly similar appearance to another iconic character from the comics, Anti-Venom. Whether it was or wasn't Venom's whiter alter ego remains a subject of debate among fans since they saw the film.

It's almost definitely not, but this silver-and-white beast it's one of the coolest-looking Symbiotes and undeniably looks inspired by Anti-Venom. Despite having no name, the second Symbiote to escape its containment was ready, willing, and strong enough to stand its own, at least for about two minutes. But due to how weak they would be from not having a host for so long, it's understandable they wouldn't be at full strength.

5 Unidentified Fire-Type Symbiote

Bonds with Someone Off-Screen

Ironically, the Symbiote audiences saw the least has raised the most questions. Symbiotes are renowned for being weak to fire and certain high frequencies, so when this glowing orange and red colored Symbiote joined in the battle, it left some moviegoers confused and wanting answers, mainly: how the heck is this combination even possible?

However, any questions its presence raised only grew stronger when he was quickly shredded by one of the Xenophage beasts. The fire Symbiote was evidently strong and able to withstand what others of his kind could not. It would have been interesting to explore his abilities and get some information as to why he was not only able to resist a known Symbiote weakness but also use it as a power. Unfortunately, Venom: The Last Dance just didn't show enough of him in action.

4 She-Venom

Venom Bonds With Sadie Christmas To Save Eddie

She-Venom isn't exactly a new addition like the others on this list, as she has appeared in all three movies of the trilogy, the first of which was when Venom bonded with Anne, played by five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, to save Eddie. Coming full circle and completing the trifecta, Venom did the same thing in the latest installment in a fashion that bore strikingly similar to the first.

As The Last Dance reaches climax, Venom and Eddie are separated by The Imperium Project and captured. A headstrong Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) takes control of the scene and shoots Eddie in retaliation for the accidental murder of one of his agents. But unbeknownst to him, Sadie Christmas released Venom from containment and bonded with him, allowing the symbiote to save Eddie from the bullet to the chest. She-Venom's brief appearance was a good callback to the first film and incredibly important as Sadie's actions saved Eddie's life.

3 Phage

Bonds With a Security Guard To Save Him

This body-builder-looking symbiote was the first of the captured to escape and assist in the fight against the Xenophage following Patrick Mulligan's (Stephen Graham) sacrifice. Breaking out of his containment to save the life of Jim, the security guard, Phage was instantly ready to kick some Xenophage butt.

He lasted longer than most, with his physique and the ability to wield clubs for hands making him an ally with enough potential to do some serious damage to the enemy. Unlike the other Symbiotes, Phage only lost his life after Strickland fired a grenade launcher at the Xenophage he was attacking. He's undeniably one of the strongest additions to the trilogy's final installment, and the fact that he continued to hold his own and didn't die at the Xenophage's claws makes him all the more capable and resilient in battle.

2 Toxin's Offspring

Bonds With Patrick Mulligan To Save Him

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Detective Mulligan seemingly came to a very nasty end, being impaled during the fight between Venom, Carnage, and Shriek. His fate was left open-ended after Toxin took control, but it was revealed in The Last Dance that Toxin abandoned Mulligan and left him for dead, which is where The Imperium Project stepped in and bonded him with a new one to save his life.

Little remains known about Patrick Mulligan's new symbiote, except that he is of a seemingly new origin. He was the first to sacrifice himself to allow Venom to escape with the Codex, and as heroic as he was, it would have been cool to see more of this serpent-like Symbiote in action. Given how intelligent this young symbiote appeared, learning more about him would have been interesting to explore further on screen.

1 Lasher

Bonds With Sadie Christmas After Choosing Her

Lasher's presence was incredibly beneficial in the final fight. She's the only new Symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance who joined the fight against the Xenophage to survive for a significant time and didn't waste any time in proving just how vital of an ally she could be. Given that Lasher easily created weapons like Carnage and Riot from the previous films in the trilogy shows how strong she was.

Lasher's strength and resilience are further enhanced because she willingly chooses her host instead of simply bonding with the closest human.

Still, there's more to her than meets the eye -- in fact, there's more to her than the movie cares to explain. Lasher's strength and resilience are further enhanced because she willingly chooses her host instead of simply bonding with the closest human out of necessity; a bond between Symbiote and the host is stronger when it's mutual. Regardless of how Lasher and Sadie Christmas (Clark Backo) came together, things would have been much harder for Eddie and Venom had it not been for her help. Thus, Lasher is easily the best new symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance, not to mention the coolest-looking.

