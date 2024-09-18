Gimmicky popcorn buckets have long been a part of the movie-going experience, but they’ve recently turned into sought-after collectibles. It seems the trend has only grown over the past year, with theater-exclusive buckets becoming the must-have item for film enthusiasts. From the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour bucket to the racy design for Dune: Part Two that thrilled lonely fellas around the globe, movie-themed buckets are everywhere. Marvel Studios even got in on the action with their extremely NSFW Deadpool & Wolverine bucket. Now, it’s time for Venom: The Last Dance to take a bite out of the competition.

Sony Pictures is stepping up its game with their latest collectible—a Venom-themed popcorn bucket that's anything but ordinary. As you can see from the tweet, this isn't just any bucket. Shaped like Venom's head with an open, toothy mouth, this bucket allows fans to scoop their popcorn straight from the symbiote's jaws. Those lonely folk must be praying the jaws don't clamp shut. It’s a fun and edgy design that’s sure to delight Marvel fans.

The Venom popcorn bucket captures the character’s ferocity and iconic look, with his razor-sharp teeth and swirling symbiote patterns. It's an impressive piece and likely just one of many promotional items we'll see for the upcoming Venom threequel.

Collector's items like this have become a significant source of revenue for theaters, especially in a post-pandemic world where cinemas need all the help they can get. If rumors hold true and Venom makes his way to the MCU for Spider-Man 4, this could be the first of many more Venom-themed items that fans can eagerly add to their collections.

Who's in 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

Venom: The Last Dance is already stirring excitement among fans, with the latest trailer revealing Knull, the God of the Symbiotes. This has sparked plenty of conversation online. Additionally, whispers of a Venom and Spider-Man team-up in a Multiversal adventure have only increased anticipation for what’s in store for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, who also co-wrote the script with Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance features an all-star cast, including Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Rhys Ifans. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Marcel, Hardy, and Hutch Parker, the film will bring Sony's most successful Spidey spin-off to a close.

Mark your calendars: Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25, and grab your popcorn buckets while you can!