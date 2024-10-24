The reviews are in, and it looks like Venom: The Last Dance just can't find its footing. Like its previous installments, the new entry in the trilogy has landed a pretty low score on Rotten Tomatoes — and since the movie officially premieres this Friday, the early reviews could make viewers prefer to wait and watch the movie when it becomes available to stream.

So far, Venom: The Last Dance has earned a 37% approval rate from critics. While this number might get higher or lower as more critics have the chance to watch it, so far they pretty much agree that Brock's farewell — or at least Tom Hardy's — fails to impress. CBR's Howard Waldstein went hard for it and stated that "Venom 3 rivals Joker 2 for worst superhero movie of all time," while RogerEbert.com's Christy Lemire gave it 1.5 stars out of 4 and called "the pacing frustratingly erratic," but stated that at times the movie "can be a total blast" for its absurdity.

Fans can't really say they're surprised, though. The first entry in the anti-hero franchise had a pretty low 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is hardly the best reception for a franchise to kick off to. 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage fared a little better with a 57% score, and critics agreed that it was far more entertaining than the previous entry. The audience score for the franchise tells another story, though: Fans seem to have had plenty of fun with Venom and Let There Be Carnage. The first movie earned an 80% rating from fans and the sequel landed at 84%. Could Venom: The Last Dance be another instance where critics and fans firmly disagree about the quality of a movie? We'll have to wait till the weekend to find out.

'Venom' Soars At The Box Office Despite Bad Reviews

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Despite its low score, Sony keeps the Venom franchise going because not only audiences resonate with it, they really seem to want to show up in theaters to check it out. The first movie had a whopping $856 million run at the box office, while the sequel raked in way less but a still impressive $506 worldwide gross. With the franchise already in the billions in terms of profit, it's unlikely that Sony will drop the character — especially when comparing its performance to other Marvel-Sony titles in theaters.

Venom: The Last Dance is the directorial debut from screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who penned the two previous installments. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie. The cast also features Juno Temple (Fargo), Alanna Ubach (Ted), Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell To Earth) and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso).

Venom: The Last Dance premieres in theaters this Friday, October 25. Tickets are already available.

get tickets