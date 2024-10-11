Tom Hardy is back for one last ride as Eddie Brock and his alien bestie, Venom, in Venom: The Last Dance. The movie opens in two weeks and now, courtesy of the UK's British Board of Film Classification (their version of the MPAA), we know how long the movie will be. While the first film clocked in at 111 minutes, and its sequel, Let There Be Carnage, was a brisk 97 minutes, this final chapter is more in keeping with the original at 109 minutes, including credits, at the end of which there might well be a surprise or two.

Also appearing in Venom: The Last Dance is Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who's probably best known for her role in the series as Keeley Jones, the PR guru with a thing for bad boy Jamie Tartt. Venom 3 has also recruited an MCU vet in Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rhys Ifans, who played Curt Connors/Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and, famously, Spike in Notting Hill, joins the fun along with Stephen Graham, who was recently cast in the Peaky Blinders film to return to that universe.

What Are the 'Venom' Movies About?

The Venom movies revolve around Hardy's Brock, a photojournalist who ends up merging with an alien symbiote named Venom, and gaining amazing powers in the process. In the first movie, Venom, Eddie investigates a corrupt organization called the Life Foundation, and becomes Venom. They must figure out a way to coexist in order to defeat the foundation's leader, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), who poses a threat to the world. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, deepens the bond between Eddie and Venom as they face Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a serial killer who bonds with another symbiote, Carnage, and embarks on a rampage. The films blend action, dark comedy, and sci-fi, exploring themes like identity and redemption through Eddie and Venom's complex, but extremely funny, relationship.

The Last Dance comes on the heels of its predecessors' huge box office success, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage raking in $502 million in 2021, and the original Venom film bringing home $856 million in 2018. Kelly Marcel was the screenwriter for both of the initial films and has penned the script for the third installment, on which she makes her directorial debut.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.