Anytime a superhero movie premieres in theaters, its box office performance is always going to be the subject of conversation. The latest example, Venom: The Last Dance, is no exception to this, but the film has performed admirably thus far, earning $95 million domestically and $226 million internationally for a worldwide total of $322 million. Venom 3’s success has pushed Tom Hardy’s career box office total over the $7 billion mark, currently at $7.07 billion, with $2.7 billion coming from domestic earnings and $4.3 coming from overseas. Tom Hardy’s movies earn, on average, more than $100 million in the United States and over $150 million internationally. Venom: The Last Dance is one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year internationally recently passing Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

There is a bit of a loophole in Tom Hardy’s box office numbers that you might not be aware of. Hardy featured in a small capacity as a stormtrooper in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Force Awakens, which grossed $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and counts towards Hardy’s $7 billion total, despite only appearing for a few seconds and never seeing his face. Hardy is the feature villain in his second-highest-grossing movie ever, The Dark Knight Rises, where he plays the signature villain Bane to Christian Bale’s Batman. The first Venom movie is also the third-highest-grossing Tom Hardy movie ever, flanked closely by another of his Christopher Nolan team-ups, Inception. His roles in Dunkirk, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Mad Max: Fury Road have also helped carry his box office total to new heights.

Is Tom Hardy Done Playing Venom?

Tom Hardy did confirm that Venom: The Last Dance would be his last solo outing as Eddie Brock, but he has played coy about future appearances with crossover potential. Fans are still eagerly awaiting his face-off with either Tom Holland or Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and while there has been no news on that front, it was officially announced recently that Spider-Man 4 had been set for release in 2026. If Sony is building its own Sinister Six to take on Holland’s Spider-Man, Hardy’s Venom would be the perfect addition for the team-up.

