While Venom: The Last Dance has not been particularly well received by critics, it has been mostly well-liked by audiences enough to accumulate an impressive box office total. After its second full weekend in theaters, the third and final installment in the Venom franchise has grossed $90 million domestically to pair with a sizable $226 million international haul for a worldwide total of $316 million. Thanks to its success during its second weekend, Venom: The Last Dance has officially become one of the top 20 movies of 2024 at the domestic box office and one of the top 20 highest-earning spin-off movies of all time. Although Spider-Man has yet to appear in any of the Venom movies, the Tom Hardy-led flicks are still considered Spider-Man spin-offs set within Sony’s SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe).

On the top 20 spin-off movies, Venom: The Last Dance beat out The Nun II this weekend to reach the top 20; the 2023 horror flick earned $86 million to Venom 3’s currently $90 million haul. Both of the previous Venom movies, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage also rank respectably high on the list, with the 2018 debut grossing $213 million domestically in the #9 spot and the 2021 sequel netting just a few thousand more to reach #8. As for this year’s domestic box office rankings, Venom: The Last Dance zoomed past Longlegs, the horror film starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, which grossed $74 million domestically. It will next look to move past The Garfield Movie and The Fall Guy, which finished their domestic theatrical runs with $91 and $92 million, respectively.

How Does 'Venom 3's Box Office Stack Up to Previous Films?

While Venom: The Last Dance will likely not even sniff the box office totals of the 2018 debut Venom movie, a strong second weekend in theaters has left it closer to the 2021 sequel than most thought it would be. Venom 3 is less than $200 million away from reaching the worldwide box office total of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is still a hefty sum to bring in, but still on the table. The first Venom finished its worldwide box office run with more than $850 million, meaning Venom: The Last Dance would have to earn another $500+ million from where it currently stands, which can safely be ruled out.

Venom: The Last Dance is playing in theaters everywhere.

