In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's third act, San Diego Detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly gets infected by the remnants of the symbiote, Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Longtime Marvel fans likely caught this detail and connected it back to the comic book character, Toxin. Of course, with Venom: The Last Dance upon us — and the trailers revealing more about Mulligan's fate — now seems like the perfect time to dive into the comic book history of this additional symbiote creature. Yes, Toxin's been around since the early 2000s, and he'll likely be around for even longer following Venom's third on-screen outing.

In Marvel Comics, Toxin Was Born From Carnage

Image via Marvel Comics

Marvel readers were first introduced to the character of Toxin back in 2004 when Carnage discovered that he was indeed pregnant. Symbiotes (sometimes called Klyntar after their homeworld) reproduce asexually, and just as Carnage is technically the offspring of Venom, so too is Toxin the offspring of Carnage. In the Venom vs. Carnage limited series, Venom reveals that Toxin is the 1,000th symbiote in their distinct "bloodline," and though Carnage wanted to murder the symbiote (fearing it may be more powerful than him), Venom sought to "raise" the creature as his new sidekick. Unfortunately, New York cop Patrick Mulligan got in the way, with Carnage forcing Toxin upon the detective in order to keep the symbiote from Venom. Eventually, Spider-Man helps Mulligan in his quest to keep the Toxin symbiote on the straight and narrow, and Mulligan leaves his family and his job behind to figure out this new life.

In the 2005 Toxin miniseries, we pick up with Mulligan and Toxin, who have learned to work together in their battle against evil. Mulligan allows the symbiote to have two hours of "playtime" to himself during the night, though he's not allowed to harm anyone or commit any crimes. Though Mulligan struggles with his new life, at one point attempting to commit suicide to escape the symbiote, he finally comes to terms with Toxin after catching the man who murdered his father. He tells Spider-Man that if he ever does cross the line and kill somebody, he should throw him in prison and forget all about him. From there, Mulligan returns home to his family and reveals the truth about Toxin, hoping to heal the rift he caused by leaving them in the Venom vs. Carnage series. All in all, everything seemed on the mend for Mulligan; that is, until 2011, when the character was unceremoniously killed.

In Venom (Vol. 2), we learn that Mulligan was murdered, and the Toxin symbiote stripped from him by the Ghost Rider villain Blackheart as a way to build his army of Symbiote Warriors (which were also clones of X-23). Though these creatures were eventually defeated, it was at the cost of Mulligan's life. From there, Toxin would be bonded to none other than Eddie Brock, who had been discarded by the Venom symbiote (now working with Flash Thompson as the U.S. military's very own Agent Venom). Brock and Toxin aimed to kill Venom, and worked together to do so until Thompson convinced Brock otherwise. By Carnage (Vol. 2), Brock-as-Toxin has resumed his "Lethal Protector" status, and becomes something of a hero until Toxin sacrifices himself in combat against the demon Chthon in issue #16.

Toxin Has Returned to the Marvel Universe in Recent Years

It's not until the King in Black story arc — yes, the one with Knull — a few years later that Toxin is heard from again, as Brock (and the audience) assumed he had been destroyed. Turns out, the Toxin symbiote was left incredibly weak, and after a long period of trying to restore himself, he bonded with a teenage boy named Bren Waters in King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3. When transformed as Toxin, the symbiote gives Bren an adult-looking appearance more akin to the form the alien took when bonded with Mulligan or Brock. The pair worked together through the Extreme Carnage arc as well and teamed up with other symbiote heroes like Flash Thompson/Agent Anti-Venom, Andi Benton/Silence, and even Eddie Brock, who has since been reunited with Venom.

Thus far, Toxin has seemingly been most comfortable with Bren compared to Mulligan or Brock, though each of his hosts had come to terms with the symbiote. After being featured throughout the series, Toxin's final appearance to date is in Venom (Vol. 5) #28, where the symbiote saved Bren's life only to become dormant and unresponsive within him. Time will tell if Toxin will return again in the Marvel Universe, but we'll for sure be seeing the symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25.

