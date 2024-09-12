The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has dropped, and it promises one last explosive ride with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his toothy alter-ego, Venom. The October 25 release will close out the Venom trilogy, bringing everything fans love about the series—action, dark humor, and symbiote mayhem—into a grand finale. But this time, there's more at stake, and fans are buzzing with one big question: Will Spider-Man finally make an appearance? Spoiler: probably not.

The trailer also teases an exploration of Venom’s origins on his home planet: Klyntar. With invaders from Klyntar now in the mix, The Last Dance could delve into the symbiote’s past and why Venom behaves the way he does. For long-time fans, this could give us some juicy backstory and lore, which has only been hinted at in the previous films. Given that Eddie and Venom’s relationship has always been at the heart of the series, diving into the origins of Venom himself would add another layer of complexity to their already bizarre dynamic. Expect this installment to go beyond the usual buddy comedy banter between host and alien parasite, and offer deeper insights into Venom’s psyche.

Hardy’s Eddie Brock is back for more symbiote madness, but the film also brings new blood into the SSU. Chiwetel Ejiofor steps in as the mysterious new villain, and Juno Temple joins the cast as an ambiguous character whose allegiance is still unclear. Stephen Graham also returns as Detective Mulligan, adding even more intrigue to the story, especially after his symbiote-tinged appearance in Let There Be Carnage.

Venom Hits the Dancefloor For One Final Time

Venom: The Last Dance isn’t just about closing out the trilogy, though. It’s about doing it with a bang. Director Kelly Marcel, who has been a guiding force behind the series, seems determined to push the film into new territory. While the first two films leaned heavily into action-comedy, The Last Dance trailer suggests it'll try to ramp up the stakes and offer a darker, more emotionally charged experience. Oh, who are we kidding? It'll be full of d*ck jokes too.

With Venom’s backstory at the forefront, the tiniest sliver of a chance that Spider-Man might appear, and the ever-present chaos of the symbiote world, this final film could be the biggest and boldest installment yet to close out the madcap trilogy. Catch Venom: The Last Dance when it hits theaters on October 25, 2024, and prepare for a wild, symbiote-soaked ride. Watch the trailer above.