Venom: The Last Dance has been a fairly successful blockbuster at the recent Box Office, turning in an impressive $437 million worldwide so far. Because of this, The Last Dance has helped propel the entire trilogy to new territory, with the three Venom movies collectively grossing $1.795 billion globally. However, The Last Dance looks destined to remain the worst-performing of the trio, with the original storming to a huge $856 million and the sequel, Let There Be Carnage, surpassing the $500 million mark.

Although just over $60 million separates the second and newest installments, based on The Last Dance's recent weekend taking of just over $7 million domestically, and considering the introduction of major players to the Box Office scene this coming weekend, The Last Dance will likely never bridge that gap. With the likes of Gladiator II, Wicked, and, a week later, Moana 2 ready to make big waves in theaters across the world, it's likely most other titles stand no chance of competing.

Tom Hardy Always Knew 'Venom' Would be a Trilogy

Thanks to the film becoming the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2018, the first Venom was a categorical success and helped many see the future of this franchise as bright. Despite the second and third movies failing to live up to the heady superhero heights of the first, it always felt inevitable that the hunger for more Venom would help steer this franchise beyond just one outing. In a conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub alongside writer-director Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy admitted that he always knew that Venom would be a trilogy, saying:

"We knew it was going to be a trilogy. I think the anomaly was how successful the first one was. In the wash-up, we were looking at what was it exactly that pushed it up and over in the way that it did. We've been trying to figure that out, but no one's ever told us. No one's ever going to tell you why something worked, specifically. We always knew it was a trilogy, but these things are built on the success of each one — so, whether or not they greenlight the next one, obviously. But we still have to write the next one whilst we're on the first, and when we're on the second one, we're writing the third. In order to chart a course, you have to pre-empt that it's going to be successful, if that makes sense."

Venom: The Last Dance looks destined to be the worst-performing film of the trilogy at the global Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

