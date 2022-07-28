It's been 15 years since Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and when it comes to the overall canon of the masked hero, the final Tobey McGuire vehicle isn't seen in the best light by fans and critics. The 2007 feature is the first live-action introduction of Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), who becomes Venom once Peter tears off the symbiote on top of a tower. Grace's version of Venom has been criticized heavily; Though to be fair, the core issue with Spider-Man 3 is that the film crams too much within its 2 hour and 13 minute runtime. Since Spider-Man 3 also focused on Goblin Jr., Sandman, and the symbiote/Peter Parker story, it was impossible to have a great Venom arc because he isn't the main focus of the movie.

Fast-forward to over ten years later and Tom Hardy reprises the role of Eddie Brock/Venom in the Marvel villain's solo feature. This was the perfect chance for Sony to truly get the story of Eddie Brock/Venom down correctly because the spotlight was solely focused on his character. The 2018 feature got several notable things right: The origins of how Venom and the symbiote came to earth, the different versions of Venom when he inhabits another body, and the general basics of the character itself. Plus, Tom Hardy plays better as Eddie Brock, even though Topher Grace fits the news journalist stereotype to perfection. However, despite all the positivity surrounding the solo Venom movies, Topher Grace's version is simply better. Why? Well, the biggest factor is that both Venom solo features seem afraid to truly embrace him as a villain. Venom plays more like a 2000s version of a superhero feature: the evil cooperation, the romantic story arc, the hero struggling with his powers. Venom doesn't stand out as something unique as you've seen this origin story countless times. In fact, that was pretty much the catalog for both the Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield versions of Spider-Man.

Venom is a cartoonish character that has some nice depth in the comics, but it's hard to make him exist in a realistic world. Take James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which has a talking Shark, a giant starfish (Starro the conqueror), and a Weasel, yet all those characters never feel out of place since Gunn establishes The Suicide Squad's world that's packed with unique and colorful characters. Venom never feels right because it's a comic book feature that plays under real-world rules. Of course, the same thing can be said about movies like Alien or The Thing, but those are treated as mysterious and dangerous entities.

Topher Grace's Eddie Brock works because the world of Spider-Man has been established at that point. Plus, his incarnation feels more chaotic and dangerous because the symbiote changes both Peter Parker and Eddie Brock inside/out. Sure, the goofy dance sequence lessens the impact of the symbiote's element of danger, but the film does highlight how violent Spider-Man becomes. It never feels like a bromance between Peter and the alien because Peter's mind is being corrupted by this strange creature. The same thing happens when it transfers over to Eddie Brock. Sure, he tells a couple of lame jokes, but it doesn't dominate the arc.

Hardy's Eddie Brock changes too, but it's never as dark as the portrayal in Spider-Man 3. Yes, he is stronger, and his life is thrown into disarray, but in order for Venom to feel like a threat then the character should've been more in control of Eddie. Venom is no stranger to being an anti-hero and whenever the symbiote is in someone else's body, it's clear that it's pure evil. However, that tension is dropped when he's in Eddie Brock. Since their bond feels more like a partnership, Venom feels like an empty vessel to fill another superhero void.

The dynamic in Venom: Let There Be Carnage doesn't change all that much. Plus, it seems as if Venom cares a little too much about a species he knows little about. Venom forcing Eddie to apologize to Annie or protecting the kids in the video games feels out of character. It's great that Venom isn't a one-dimensional symbiote fixated on one thing, but there needs to be a build-up to these moments. Why does this weird alien thing who wants to eat heads care about being a force for good? There's nothing wrong with him being portrayed as heroic, but there's too little development of his character in the Hardy films that justifies this strange alien creature to be a force for good so soon. The main reason is that Venom lacks a true purpose in these movies.

That brings us to the core element that makes Grace's version superior: Spider-Man. Hardy's Brock never interacts with Spider-Man or even Peter Parker. Sure, Jonah Jameson pops up to remind audiences that Spider-Man does exist, but Venom's existence began from Brock's hatred of the Marvel hero. There's nothing wrong with changing a character's backstory, but it's odd that Venom automatically knows and hates Spider-Man, when there's no reasoning behind it yet. Grace's Brock has been established as someone who has a major gripe with Parker/Spider-Man. That's what fuels the character from the beginning and Venom's obsession with taking down the masked vigilante is the backbone for his origins.

Grace's version perfectly exemplifies the importance of Venom and why he's such a dangerous force. Hardy's version is dangerous as well, but the dynamics in both versions are vastly different with Grace's version being unpredictable and menacing because of his ability to manipulate and increase aggression in its host. Whenever the symbiote is not inside of Hardy, that's when we see the unpredictable and murderous nature of this species. However, since this is about Hardy, we don't see much of this aspect of the character because the focus is to make Venom more of a hero in this standalone outing.

It's understandable why Spider-Man 3's Venom gets a lot of flack from fans and critics. Tom Hardy's version has its positives, but Grace's version is a better form of the character when it comes to the live-action features. The biggest issue is that Venom lacks a true purpose in the spin-off films, whereas Grace's Venom has the key elements that give the character the necessary dimension for a complex role. Forget Tom Hardy, Topher Grace is my Venom.