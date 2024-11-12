A lack of competition and well-earned goodwill among fans has helped Venom: The Last Dance execute something of a comeback in the last couple of weeks, after it delivered a franchise-low debut. This, in turn, has helped push the trilogy’s cumulative global box office past an impressive new milestone, just as Venom: The Last Dance gets ready to pass the $400 million mark globally today. Directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, the film features a returning Tom Hardy in the dual central roles of journalist Eddie Brock and an alien symbiote. Hardy has earned acclaim for his comedic performance, even if the Venom movies themselves have struggled to strike a chord with critics.

Venom: The Last Dance has made $393 million so far at the worldwide box office, against a reported budget of around $120 million. This is around half of what any major studio would spend on a big superhero tent pole. Released in 2018, the first Venom film was a surprise blockbuster, grossing over $850 million globally despite poor reviews. That film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a humongous hit in China, where it earned nearly $300 million. Due to several factors, the second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, couldn’t secure a release in the Middle Kingdom. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film ended up grossing over $500 million globally nonetheless.

Combined with Venom: The Last Dance’s $393 million haul, the trilogy has generated over $1.7 billion worldwide. It remains the only bright spot in Sony’s efforts to build its own shared franchise, modeled on Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — the highest-grossing film series of all time. Barring the three Venom movies, Sony’s universe has delivered some of the biggest superhero duds of all time; Morbius and Madame Web. In addition to truly terrible reviews, the films grossed only around $260 million worldwide, combined.

It’s still too early to say, but Venom: The Last Dance could eventually overtake Venom 2 at the global box office. Although the chances of it passing the identical $213 million lifetime domestic hauls of both its predecessors appear to be bleak. Venom: The Last Dance earned mostly negative reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 41% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But its audience score is far more positive, at 81%. In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley praised the film’s “visual flair and entertainment value,” but described it as an “inconsistent mess.” You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.