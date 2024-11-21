Over half-a-decade ago, Sony launched its own shared universe of superhero films, hoping to mimic the success of the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a stable of popular characters in its domain, the studio entered into a creative partnership with Disney, essentially leasing out its most popular superhero, Spider-Man, to appear in the Marvel movies. At the same time, it continued to distribute solo Spider-Man films itself, while also producing a string of spin-offs set in the same universe. Sort of. While none of these spin-off films has received the sort of acclaim that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have, at least the three Venom films have been commercially successful.

Released over the course of six years, the Venom trilogy is on the verge of passing a massive global box office milestone as early as this week. The three Venom movies have collectively grossed $1.795 billion worldwide, which means that the latest installment, Venom: The Last Dance, needs just $5 million more to send the series past the $1.8 billion milestone. Touted to be the final installment of the trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance has grossed just under $440 million worldwide so far, and is on track to overtake its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which concluded its run with just over $500 million in 2021.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is also the best reviewed film of the trilogy, with a 57% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It was released at a far scarier time during the pandemic, which is partially why it was denied a release in China. The Middle Kingdom has proven to be a vital territory for this franchise, which is slightly unusual these days, considering how hit-or-miss the Chinese market has been for Hollywood. The first Venom, however, grossed nearly $300 million there. By comparison, the third film has so far generated around $90 million in the Middle Kingdom.

The 'Venom' Movies Have Made Up for Mixed Reviews with Audience Appreciation

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the inaugural Venom film concluded its global run with over $850 million, but remains the least-liked film of the bunch, with a “rotten” 30% score on RT. Directed by debutante Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance holds a 40% approval rating. All three films star Tom Hardy in the dual central roles of the journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. Hardy’s comedic performance, inspired by Abbott and Costello, has been widely acclaimed, even if the films haven’t. You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.