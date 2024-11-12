The final farewell to one of the Sony universe's most iconic character trilogies has finally come to theaters, and for many, it was a fitting end to a fan-favorite trilogy. These movies have always been for the fans to enjoy, full of brilliant fight sequences and hilariously comedic moments, helped endlessly by Tom Hardy's physical comedy abilities and an undeniably enjoyable depiction of Venom.

In the six years since this adventure began, the three movies that make up the Venom trilogy have provided some truly memorable scenes that make for easy repeat viewing and reliving the fun all over again. Fans watch these movies for a variety of reasons, whether it's a love for the source material, the characters, or those brilliant action scenes, and they all hold a special place in their fans' hearts for unique reasons.

10 Venom Goes Partying

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021)

The Venom movies are known for their witty one-liners and comedic undertone; it's a big part of what makes them so loved among the fanbase. Eddie and Venom feed off of each other's personalities and have always worked so well together. But in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, tensions arise, and the two begin to bicker, which makes for even more comedic moments.

One of the most memorable scenes comes after Venom helps solve the location of Cletus Cassidy's (Woody Harrelson) murder sites, resulting in the two clashing back in Eddie's apartment. Venom then abandons Eddie after destroying his bike and winds up body-hopping through San Francisco's party scene before ending up on stage and having a good time. Albeit just for a bit of fun, some comedic one-liners, and seeing Venom covered head to toe in glow sticks, this scene will always be a favorite to go back to now and then.

9 Venom and Eddie's Apartment Fight

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021)

Eddie and Venom's apartment fight essentially ties in with Venom going partying, but it's rewatchable enough as a standalone scene to discuss separately. These two characters started this trilogy as a bickering comedic duo, and their sporadic clashes became incredibly entertaining to watch as they ricocheted off one another's personalities.

Think of it as two siblings fighting: that's Eddie and Venom. It's mostly lighthearted and with zero intentional malice, but in the trilogy's second installment, they clashed like never before. It was still entertaining from a comedic point of view, and if anything, it led to them both realizing they needed each other. Venom and Eddie's apartment fight is one of the most memorable scenes from Let The Be Carnage; the movie's storylines aren't perfect for some people, but the chemistry between its two leads never fails to disappoint.

8 Eddie VS Carlton Drake's Goons

'Venom' (2018)

It may come as a surprise to some, but the first movie in the Venom trilogy is actually the lowest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless of the fact that its Tomatometer score barely scratched the surface of 30%, Venom is a favorite for many fans, thanks to its introduction of a new story surrounding the titular alien.

Venom had some downright enjoyable scenes and dialogue and proved very quickly how well the Symbiote worked in live-action, with its first glimpse in the trailer showcasing its potential. The finished scene really showed off the Symbiote's powers and combat capabilities; it was effortlessly enjoyable to watch as Venom took out the bad guys. But Eddie having no idea what was happening the entire time only amplified the comedic aspects of the first time they fought symbiotically. There'll never be a bad time to rewatch that moment.

7 Venom vs. Riot

'Venom' (2018)

Venom's welcome to the big screen depicted the Symbiotes arriving via a meteorite; soon, it became clear he wasn't the only one. While Carlton Drake, played by Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed, is the movie's main antagonist, things only got worse when the Riot Symbiote bonded with him, and it all culminated in a final fight between the two in a heroic, action-packed ending to the first movie.

It's a relatively short final fight scene, but that only makes it easier to sit down for a rewatch.

A two-second snippet from the second trailer that depicted Riot and Venom entangled in a visually stunning confrontation had audiences looking forward to what could be about to happen. But Venom and Riot's final fight was more impressive than anyone could've expected. The use of the Symbiote's ability to merge, the incredible utilization of each Symbiote's unique power, the realistic visuals, and the lighthearted comedic undertone all made it work so well. It's a relatively short final fight scene, but that only makes it easier to sit down for a rewatch.

6 The River Fight

'Venom: The Last Dance' (2024)