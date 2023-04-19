The upcoming finale of The Venture Bros. has a title - and we have a first look at footage from the long-awaited feature length episode. In it, Team Venture makes a shocking discovery that may change things forever. Ken Plume, an associate of Venture Bros. creators Christopher "Jackson Publick" McCulloch and Doc Hammer and author of Go Team Venture!: The Art and Making of The Venture Bros., tweeted out the clip today, in the process revealing that the finale will be titled "Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart".

In the clip, burly Venture bodyguard Brock Samson (Patrick Warburton) leads a team of Office of Secret Intelligence agents on a predawn raid, overseen by longtime supporting character General Hunter Gathers (McCulloch) and observed by the grousing Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture (James Urbaniak) and his son Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas). The raid comes to a shocking conclusion when Samson finds what seems to be the lifeless body of Hank, the other Venture twin. The summary for the special, released earlier this year, promises that “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.”

One of the longest-running shows on Adult Swim, The Venture Bros. is a sprawling, continuity-dense satire of Saturday-morning cartoons, comic books, and adventure fiction in general. It focused on hapless scientist Rusty Venture, and his attempts to balance living up to his legendary father's legacy of science and adventure, and being an adequate father to his two sons, Dean and Hank; typically, he successfully does neither. Complicating matters is the constant interference of his sworn archenemy, the butterfly-themed madman known only as The Monarch, and his capable right-hand-woman, Doctor Girlfriend. It began life as a pilot that aired in 2003, and was shortly greenlit to go to series, becoming a cult hit. Given the lengthy production process of the show, which was largely written, produced, and voice-acted solely by McCulloch and Hammer, the series only produced 81 episodes and four specials through seven seasons, which aired over the course of fourteen years between 2004 and 2018. It expanded on its initially-simple premise to incorporate a vast world of ancillary characters and complicated lore, from the Ventures' hapless sorcerer neighbor, to the Monarch's dim-witted henchmen, and even Rusty's parasitic twin brother. It also attracted a number of well-known guest stars, including Stephen Colbert, Bill Hader, Cristin Milioti, Jeffrey Wright, and Paget Brewster.

Image via Jason Publick

RELATED: Why 'The Venture Bros.' Villain Dr. Mrs. The Monarch Is an Unintentional Trans Inspiration

The show was canceled in 2018, to much internet uproar. However, a feature-length final episode was greenlit in 2021, and somehow survived the brutal culling of last year's Warner Brothers cuts, when $2 billion of series, specials, and near-completed movies were axed by the financially-troubled conglomerate. The film will release on Max and Adult Swim.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, check out the clip below, and Go Team Venture.