Looks like the Venture family is making a comeback! The first image from the upcoming Venture Bros. film has been shared by the show's creator. Jason Publick posted the image on his Twitter account, where you can see Brock Samson (Patrick Warburton) in his role as the leader of the Office of Secret Intelligence. The post also acknowledges the fact that the characters have been around for two decades, making the release of the film even more special. There's even a comparison between how Samson looked like when the series aired its pilot in 2003 and how he'll look in the movie.

The series chronicles the adventures of the Venture family, which includes Dr. Thaddeus (James Urbaniak), Hank (Christopher McCulloch) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas). Together, alongside Samson, they fight their butterfly-themed nemesis, The Monarch (also voiced by McCulloch). The Venture Bros. aired multiple seasons and specials before being canceled in 2018. Since then, Publick had been teasing fans with the possibility of a direct-to-television movie, until it was confirmed to be in development by Adult Swim in 2021. Two years later, that announcement is about to become a reality, since apparently the project is currently being edited in post-production, targeting a possible release of later this year.

Even though the film had already been mentioned to be moving forward, fans were worried about the project when David Zaslav became the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. The executive implemented a cost-cutting strategy for the company that resulted in the cancelation of multiple projects, such as Scoob! Holiday Haunt, Final Space and a Batgirl movie led by Leslie Grace. The superhero story had already wrapped filming and was in the process of being edited when it was announced that the studio would not release the feature, meaning that no project was safe, regardless of what stage of production they found themselves in.

Where Can You Watch The Venture Bros. Movie?

While there isn't an official release date for the film, when the project was originally confirmed, it was mentioned that it will premiere on Adult Swim and be available to stream on HBO Max 90 days after its release date. So, if you're not able to catch the movie when it airs, you can still enjoy it a few weeks after it's released.