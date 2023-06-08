Get ready for an explosive summer, as the release date for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart has been revealed. According to Amazon, the film will be available for purchase and rentals starting on July 21, setting the stage for audiences to enjoy the new chapter for this peculiar family throughout the rest of the summer. Almost five years after the original series went off the air, this new story is ready to take Rusty (James Urbaniak) into one final journey that will serve as the conclusion to the show. Not even cancelation could prevent the Ventures from finishing their story in their own terms.

Adult Swim has been in charge of producing the show ever since it premiered back in 2004. The premise follows the family as they perform bizarre experiments to solve their strange problems. The love Rusty gave to his children has never been conventional, with the Doctor taking a kidney from each of them just in the pilot alone. However, the chemistry between the characters makes them endure everything life throws at them, including opening a closed hatch in deep space. Predicting the Venture's next step always proves to be an impossible endeavor.

According to the plot summary provided by Warner Bros., the movie follows a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture (Chris McCulloch) leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture’s blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures’ world to order… or end it once and for all. The veteran studio made sure of establishing the serious stakes that will come along when the upcoming adventure premieres on digital platforms.

What's Next For Adult Swim?

While the network is preparing the release of the Venture Bros. film, they are also dealing with a major readjustment of their main attraction. Over the course of a decade, Rick and Morty has proven to be a massive success, breaking viewership records for Adult Swim and building a massive fandom over time. However, recent controversy left the future of the series in uncertainty for a moment. Adult Swim later on would come out to confirm that production on the upcoming seventh season will continue as planned, as they are still working on the extensive renewal they received back in 2018.

