Jackson Publick, the co-creator of The Venture Bros., shared a look at the script for the upcoming movie. Publick tweeted, "Things are happening," along with an image of the script's cover page that bears the title "Long-form Special."

The Venture Bros. was created by Publick and Doc Hammer and debuted on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim block in 2004. After 81 episodes across seven seasons, the show was canceled in 2018. Adult Swim announced that Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. would be making their returns in film form in May of this year via Blu-ray/DVD, PVOD, and digital download before landing on HBO Max and Adult Swim. It’s unknown if this is the already confirmed movie that will land on HBO Max, or if this is perhaps a new project.

The synopsis for The Venture Bros. movie:

“Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.”

One of the most significant original series introduced on Adult Swim, the seventh season of the series came to a close by splitting the brothers' Venture, with Hank coming to realize that if he was going to become an adult, he would need to leave his family behind. In addition, there were major revelations about the Venture clan and also the Monarch, and several other long-running characters that fans of the show hope will be answered in the upcoming continuation of the beloved series that started as just a mock of Johnny Quest.

