Social strategy is essential to winning any reality competition show, and nowhere is that truer than on Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons on CBS, this series' unique gameplay style pushes its players to survive the wild elements of the island they've been stranded on - and each other. This program has seen hundreds of outstanding players, each with different strategies, showing that anyone truly has a chance to win. Yet there's one category of person that always seems to have trouble in the game: introverts.

No matter their potential for physical prowess or loyalty to a larger alliance, it's those who have difficulty with the social aspects of the game who most suffer from a lack of inclusion, something essential in a game where winning means relying on the votes of others. Introverts in Survivor are constantly at risk of being left behind, and in a fast-paced setting like Survivor, getting left behind means getting excluded from those vital relationships that could be your ticket to the grand prize of $1,000,000.

In 'Survivor,' Only the Social Survive

While there's no exact formula to winning Survivor, more often than not, it's player's relationships that allow them to make it to the end of the game. This pulse-pounding game maroons a group of strangers on a random beach, dividing them into Tribes and having them compete against one another for rewards and immunity, with the losers having to vote one another out. This is how it goes as, one by one, the contestants are sent off the island until the final three must make their case to a final 'jury' of players who'd already been voted out, their ability to pitch their success ultimately deciding who wins the title of 'Sole Survivor' and the $1,000,000 grand prize. While there are challenges for immunity, advantages, and the occasional twist thrown in to spice this setup up, its premise makes clear that this is, above all, a social game. So, what does that mean for those who have trouble being social?

An introvert is a person who may prefer the comfort of solitude over social situations, often becoming overwhelmed by big groups of people where there is pressure to interact with one another - which is why, understandably, introverts have always struggled on Survivor. Being thrust into this wild situation where you have to rely on others to 'survive' is a stressful time for anyone, let alone those who already have issues forming fast relationships; this scenario adds an extra layer of pressure as players need people to like them enough to keep them around. Despite this, being an introvert in the program isn't a death sentence! Many players across its 46 seasons overcame their awkwardness to forge the relationships necessary to win the game. And even then, this doesn't mean a person has to be social and close with every single person, in fact it's often those who form strong bonds with a few people rather than half-hearted ones with everyone who makes it to the end and wins. But these are the people who can overcome their introverted nature to form those relationships before it's too late - what about those who can't?

Speaking Up is Easier Said Than Done on 'Survivor'

Survivor's 46th season recently premiered, and even with only a few episodes out, it has quickly showcased just how cutthroat this new cast of characters is ready to be to win the grand prize. One of the primary recipients of this ruthless gameplay is Venus Vafa of the Nami tribe, an admittedly introverted young woman who quickly found herself overshadowed by the more social members of her team. Whether it be Soda Thompson's endlessly endearing personality or the quick, television-based partnership between Tevin Davis and Hunter McKnight, Venus quickly found herself quietly lost in a group of quick relationships and loud voices. And with this slow start to socializing with others came another unfortunate outcome: Venus becoming the target for everyone else's derision. Even with just a few episodes out, she's found herself solidly on the proverbial bottom of her tribe, people blatantly ignoring her attempts to engage with them and Tevin even laughing at her attempts to express opinions to others. This is in no way her fault as an introvert, but it reveals that, unfortunately, on fast-paced shows like Survivor, any difference can be used against you.

Especially in the early days of each season, the players on Survivor's Beach are willing to do anything they can to secure their spot in the game. Nobody wants to be one of the first few people out; this usually means that more strategic players will use their beginning days as a chance to scope out potential partnerships and, even more, potential scapegoats to potentially target if they have to go to tribal council. Not everyone is lucky enough to have someone mess up multiple times - a benefit this season's Yanu tribe had - so many people may find the most minor aspects of their personality singled out as reason enough for elimination. In a game full of manipulating narratives to one's benefit, Venus' reserved demeanor has earned her the suspicion of many on her tribe, them seeing her slow (and understandable) start to build relationships as some calculated plan rather than her needing some time to process this new setting. Perceptions are everything on shows like Survivor, and unfortunately for Venus and other introverts like her, not immediately putting in the work to craft the persona you want others to see means giving potential opponents a chance to create an undesirable one for you. ​​​​​​​

Winning 'Survivor' Means Winning People Over

There's no one way to win Survivor as the game constantly grows with each season and always features a cast of dynamic characters who create some complex gameplay seasons. This nuanced setup requires constant evolution from contestants fighting to win, having to identify potential paths forward from the moment they enter the show and capitalizing on their bonds with others to carry them forward. Unfortunately, that means people who need help developing quick bonds with others may have a more challenging time than most on this show.

Venus' experience perfectly illustrates that being an introvert means having to constantly fight your nature to build relationships with those around you and ensure they can't paint you as something you're not. Even for people who prefer to play a quieter game, speaking up when needed and garnering people's trust in you (no matter how much you have to lie to do so) is one of the few surefire ways to get ahead in a setting like Survivor. But for introverts like Venus and the many others who've come before her, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and using your voice as a tool is much easier said than done.

Survivor is Available to Stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

