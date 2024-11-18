For more than four decades, Brenda Blethyn has been a shining star in the industry, landing Golden Globes, BAFTAs and more for her incredible performances and dedication to the craft. But, as of late, the rumor mill has been working overtime, with speculation suggesting that the iconic actress will be taking her leave from the business following the series finale of the beloved ITV crime-drama, Vera. Over the last 13 years, Blethyn has portrayed the titular detective, with her final bow coming just around the corner on a holiday special in December. However, this in no way means that it’s the end of the road for the actress’ career, something that RadioTimes reported was made incredibly clear by Blethyn while in attendance at the British Film Institute’s event, Vera: End of an Era.

When asked about her rumored retirement, Blethyn quickly dismissed the gossip, saying, “Oh no, I haven’t retired. I’ve just come south!” At 78-years-old, nothing will get in the way of the career that Blethyn carved out for herself, immediately beginning a film project when filming for Vera came to an end. Regaling the audience with the surprising way that she moved from one production to the other, Blethyn said,

“I was home, I hadn't even unpacked my bag and my agent called me and said, 'Oh, you've been offered a film.' I said, 'I don't want to do a film. I haven't unpacked yet.' She said, 'Oh, it is with Andrea Riseborough.' I said, 'Oh, is it?' And she said, 'And it starts next week because somebody had dropped out and it's written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams.' I said, 'Oh, well, I better have a little read of it just to... but no, I'm not doing it, but I'll have a read of it.' And I liked it, so I did it."

'Vera's Bittersweet Ending

After having played the same character for more than a decade, it wasn’t the job that made Blethyn decide to part ways with Vera, but was instead a call to come home. Explaining her decision to move on from the hit British series, she said,

"While, through Vera, I have my Newcastle family who I love so much, I also have a family of my own back at home who I haven't been able to see as much as I'd like, because of filming.”

Above all else, Blethyn says she’s “really proud” of the work that the team behind Vera has been able to pull off during its lengthy run, particularly that a show featuring an older female star was as popular as it did.

