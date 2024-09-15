Vera Farmiga has cemented her place as one of the most recognizable and successful scream queens in modern horror, with her memorable roles in films that explore the darkest corners of human nature and the supernatural. With her ability to portray vulnerability strength, and fear, Farmiga has become a fan-favorite, particularly for her portrayal of paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring franchise.

From psychological horror to haunted house horrors, Farmiga's versatility in the genre is undeniable. This list highlights her movie performances in horror, from lesser-known projects like Captive State to her iconic appearances in The Conjuring franchise. Whether playing a protective mother or a fearless investigator, Farmiga brings an emotional depth that elevates each character.

7 'Captive State' (2019)

Directed by Rupert Wyatt

Captive State is a dystopian sci-fi horror thriller set in Chicago, nearly a decade after an alien species has taken control of Earth. The alien occupiers, known as "The Legislators", govern through a coalition with human collaborators, suppressing dissent and enforcing strict surveillance. The plot follows Gabriel Drummond (Jonathan Majors), whose brother was a resistance leader killed in a failed uprising, as he is drawn into the underground rebellion. The movie explores themes of oppression, surveillance, and resistance, blending political intrigue with sci-fi action as humans struggle to break free from alien domination and reclaim their world from the authoritarian regime.

While Captive State features dark and dystopian horror elements, it leans more heavily into sci-fi thriller territory rather than traditional horror. Farmiga plays the role of Jane Doe, a mysterious figure tied to the resistance. Her role is brief and lacks the emotional depth seen in her more iconic horror movies. The movie doesn't offer the same opportunity for her to showcase her strength in the horror genre. Captive State falls to the bottom of the ranking, not because of the movie's quality, but because it doesn’t align with the more terrifying and emotionally charged performances that have defined Farmiga’s horror legacy.

6 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' (2021)

Directed by Michael Chaves

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It follows paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Farmiga) as they tackle one of their most chilling cases. The movie centers on the real-life trial of Arne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor), the first U.S. murder defendant to claim demonic possession as a defense. As the Warrens investigate the origins of the alleged possession, they uncover a sinister curse tied to occult practices. The case leads them into a battle against malevolent forces beyond their usual hauntings, pushing Lorraine's psychic abilities to their limits as they fight to save Arne from the demonic influence.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the third installment of The Conjuring movie series, and it takes the series in a new direction different from its predecessors. While it continues the compelling story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, it shifts away from haunted house scares to a murder mystery and courtroom drama, albeit with demonic possession, which reduces the fear factor compared to the previous movies. The plot is more procedural, which makes the stakes feel different from the purely supernatural terror of earlier films. Farmiga still delivers an emotional and intense portrayal, especially in scenes where Lorraine uses her psychic abilities. However, Ed and Lorraine Warren remain at the heart of this movie.

5 'Joshua' (2007)

Directed by George Ratliff

Joshua is a psychological horror-thriller that follows Brad (Sam Rockwell) and Abby Cairn (Farmiga), whose seemingly perfect family life unravels after the birth of their second child. Their 9-year-old son Joshua (Jacob Kogan), a highly intelligent but emotionally detached boy, grows increasingly disturbed as he feels neglected. His behavior becomes sinister and manipulative, leading to a series of troubling events that cause tension and fear within the household. As his actions escalate, it becomes clear that Joshua’s psychological issues may be more dangerous than they seem.

Farmiga’s portrayal of Abby Cairn is compelling, as she embodies a mother grappling with the anxiety and paranoia caused by her seemingly perfect but emotionally disturbed son.

Joshua presents an unsettling portrayal of psychological horror and her gripping performance as a mother slowly unraveling under the weight of her son’s increasingly disturbing behavior. Joshua dives into the darker, more grounded aspects of fear, focusing on the psychological terror within a family unit. Farmiga’s portrayal of Abby Cairn is compelling, as she embodies a mother grappling with the anxiety and paranoia caused by her seemingly perfect but emotionally disturbed son. The movie employs a slow-burn approach to emphasize the psychological manipulation between mother and son, which makes it deeply unnerving. Joshua is one of the most underrated movies in Farmiga's filmography.

4 'Orphan' (2009)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

Orphan follows the story of Kate (Farmiga) and John Coleman (Peter Sarsgaard), who adopt a 9-year-old girl named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) after the tragic loss of their own child. Esther seems like a perfect addition to their family, but her increasingly erratic and unsettling behavior raises suspicions. As Kate unravels Esther’s disturbing actions, she discovers a chilling secret about the girl’s true identity. The movie explores themes of deception and maternal instincts as Kate and John confront the horrifying truth about Esther, leading to a tense and shocking climax that reveals the dark reality behind their seemingly innocent adopted daughter.

Featuring one of the scariest child murderers, Orphan is an intense, psychological, thrilling horror. The twisty plot and disturbing reveal set the movie apart from typical horror fare. The movie’s psychological tension and exploration of themes like parental instincts and deception add depth to the horror, and Farmiga’s performance anchors the narrative, making the horror feel personal and immediate. Farmiga portrays a wide range of emotions as she navigates the complexities of adopting a child and uncovering dark secrets. Her portrayal captures the fear, desperation, and disbelief that come with realizing something is profoundly wrong with their new daughter.

3 'Annabelle Comes Home' (2019)

Directed by Gary Dauberman

Annabelle Comes Home continues the story of the haunted doll Annabelle as it returns to the Warrens' home. After Ed (Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Farmiga) bring Annabelle to their artifact room, locking her away to prevent further harm, the doll's malevolent influence persists. When the Warrens leave for a night, their teenage daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace), along with her babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) and her friend Daniela (Katie Sarife), are left alone. Annabelle awakens the spirits trapped in the room, leading to a night of terrifying encounters as the trio must confront these supernatural threats to survive the night and protect each other.

In Annabelle Comes Home, Farmiga reprises her role as Lorraine Warren, and while her screen time is brief, her presence adds a layer of continuity and credibility to the film's supernatural elements. The movie excels in its ability to build on the mythology of Annabelle and the Warrens' haunted artifact collection. It delivers a suspenseful, tightly woven narrative that effectively creates a sense of dread through its chilling encounters with various spirits. The movie stands out for its intense, home-invasion-like horror, creating a claustrophobic atmosphere that heightens the tension and fear.

2 'The Conjuring 2' (2016)

Directed by James Wan

The Conjuring 2 follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they travel to Enfield, England, to investigate a haunting at the Hodgson family's home. The case involves Janet Hodgson (Madison Wolfe), a young girl experiencing terrifying supernatural phenomena, including levitation and eerie voices. The Warrens uncover a disturbing connection between the haunting and a demonic entity known as Valak. As they delve deeper, they face escalating threats from the malevolent spirit, ending in a dramatic confrontation.

The Conjuring 2 tells the dramatized story of the real life case of the Enfield poltergeist. The sequel not only delivers thrilling horror moments but also explores the Warrens’ relationship and the emotional toll of their work. The movie’s atmosphere is richly crafted, and its suspenseful plot, combined with Farmiga’s strong presence, elevates it to one of her most notable horror movies. The Conjuring 2 effectively continues the terrifying and emotional narrative established in the first movie, by presenting one of the Warrens' most daunting cases. The movie is noted for its atmospheric tension, impressive special effects, and effective jump scares. The portrayal of Valak as a menacing nun is particularly memorable and contributes significantly to the movie’s sense of dread.

1 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

The Conjuring follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they are called to help the Perron family, who are experiencing terrifying supernatural events in their Rhode Island farmhouse. The haunting is centered around a malevolent spirit that targets the family, particularly the mother, Carolyn (Lili Taylor). As the Warrens investigate, they uncover a dark history linked to the house, including a vengeful witch who cursed it.

The Conjuring was the very first in James Wan's highly successful and highly profitable franchise. The release of The Conjuring redefined modern supernatural horror with its compelling narrative, atmospheric tension, and genuine scares. Farmiga, as Lorraine Warren, delivers a deeply emotional and nuanced portrayal of a paranormal investigator deeply connected to the cases she handles. Her performance brings authenticity and depth to the character, making the film not just a series of scares but an emotionally engaging experience. The movie’s chilling plot, based on real-life events, Wan’s direction, and Farmiga’s powerful performance make The Conjuring a standout entry in the horror genre.

