After fourteen years of serving fans with one of the best and consistent mystery plots, the cherished ITV series Vera is sadly coming to an end. But while we await a release date for the final season, Brenda Blethyn, who portrays the title character, has teased how the series will conclude. Created by Ann Cleeves, Vera is inspired by the Vera Stanhope novel series by Cleeves and debuted on ITV on May 1, 2011. It was renewed for a fourteenth season earlier this year, which was later announced as the final run for the show.

During a recent event at the British Film Institute’s event in London to celebrate Vera's success, which The Sun reported, Blethyn couldn't divulge much about the finale. However, she hinted that things are about to get rocky for DI Vera Stanhope and her colleague Joe Ashworth. She explained:

"I will tell you there's trouble with Detective Inspector Joe Ashworth. Joe has something going on that he doesn't want to talk about and Vera is anxious to get to the bottom of that. We know he came back to the area because his father was ill. He passed away [which] we've already seen. Joe doesn't seem to have come out of that dungeon and Vera's concerned about that.”

Additionally, Vera has something huge coming up for Blethyn's character, as she will be left with a major decision when she hears that her boss is looking to promote her. In her words, "Vera's superior, the Chief Inspector, wants to promote her, and so it's a big decision for Vera to make." Also, the final installment, which will have two feature-length episodes lasting 120 minutes each, will see Vera return to her roots and embark on a personal journey, with the episodes titled “Inside” and “The Dark Wives.”

Is 'Vera's Brenda Blethyn Done with Acting?

Ahead of the premiere of Vera Season 14, Blethyn announced her exit from the series, which will come after the upcoming final season. In a heartfelt press statement, she expressed her “joy” in working on Vera from “beginning to end.” The veteran actress was also saddened by her departure but will remain “proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years” and forever grateful to everyone involved in the success of Vera. With Blethyn’s exit, many assumed she was done with acting and would retire soon. However, she recently shut down the speculations, saying, “Oh no, I haven’t retired. I’ve just come south!”

Vera is available to watch on Britbox.