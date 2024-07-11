The Big Picture DC Mark Edwards actor Riley Jones bids emotional farewell ahead of filming final Vera scenes, touching fans worldwide.

Vera Season 14, with two feature-length episodes, marks end of series after 14 years, leaving fans eager for premiere.

Lead actress Brenda Blethyn also bid farewell, expressing gratitude to cast, crew, and fans.

While the fourteenth and final season of the ITV mystery series Vera will arrive next year, one of its major cast members has some emotional news regarding filming. As Digital Spy reported, Riley Jones, who has played DC Mark Edwards since the series began, recently took to his official X account to voice out how he felt about shooting his final scenes on the show, prompting similarly touching reactions from fans.

"Heading up to Newcastle to film my last few scenes for Vera and reading this article by @Graemethedean," Jones penned. "Weird that someone is chopping onions on the train." Such a genuine expression did not go unnoticed by fans, who also showed how much it hurt to see Vera end after such an amazing run.

Fans will recall that earlier this year, ITV confirmed that Vera Season 14, the series’ final run, will have two feature-length episodes, lasting 120 minutes each, that will see the fan-favorite detective investigate more puzzling mysteries across the northeast. The British crime drama, based on the Vera Stanhope series of novels by Ann Cleeves, first aired on ITV in 2011, while its last season, which was announced in January, will premiere in early 2025, only a couple of months away.

Brenda Blethyn Exits 'Vera' In A Touching Statement

Starring Brenda Blethyn as the lead character, Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, filming of Vera Season 14 was scheduled to begin this summer in Northumberland and North East England. Not to mention, at the time of the final season's announcement, Blethyn, who starred as DCI Vera for thirteen seasons, announced her exit from the series following the upcoming final season. In a heartfelt press statement, she shared:

"Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end, and I'm sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves, who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins, who saw fit to cast me in the role. The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous, and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared, nor the friendship of the people of the northeast and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

While Vera Season 14 will arrive in 2025, feel free to catch up on the past seasons on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of the new season’s release.

