2024 was another great year for the romance genre and more than proved its worth at the box office. The biggest example of this was It Ends With Us, which ended the summer on a very emotional note. It was based on author Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book and, to ride that momentum, her other smash hit Verity is being turned into a feature starring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

What's ‘Verity’ About?

Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) who's “a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett), husband of best-selling thriller author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident.” However, this dream job quickly takes a turn for the worse as “upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family’s past.” To make matters more pressing, “Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, so she can discern if Verity’s writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath.” While this takes a more gothic psychological thriller approach compared to the more traditional It Ends With Us, Verity has three power houses at the center of its story. Johnson has been wowing audiences for over a decade thanks to her work in Suspira, Am I Ok? and Cha Cha Real Smooth and, similarly, Hartnett has been a star for almost three decades. Films like Oppenheimer and Trap have recently shown off the actor’s impressive range. Then, of course, there's Hathaway. The Oscar-winner has been one of the 21st century’s brightest stars with The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Les Misérables and The Idea of You featuring some of the actress' best moments.

Where's ‘It Ends With Us' Streaming?

To get a taste of Hoover's style before Verity's release, you can rent/purchase It Ends With Us on all major paid VOD platforms or stream it on Netflix. That film had an impressive box office haul, making over $346 million worldwide despite its mixed reaction. There's no set date for Verity yet, but it will be released in theaters. The film is being directed by Michael Showalter with the current script being written by Nick Antosca. Hoover will produce the project alongside Antosca and Hathaway.