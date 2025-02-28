Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett were recently seen on the streets of New York City, deep in production for Verity, the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller. Filming is currently underway with anticipation ramping up for yet another exciting addition to Hoover's growing Hollywood portfolio. Hathaway, known for her transformative performances in Les Misérables, Interstellar, and Rachel Getting Married, takes on the role of Verity Crawford, a celebrated author who is left in a near-vegetative state after an accident.

Directed by The Idea of You's Michael Showalter, Verity’s filming in New York City suggests that the adaptation may be taking some creative liberties, as much of the novel’s plot unfolds in an isolated estate. However, fans remain eager to see how Oldroyd and the screenwriters interpret Hoover’s intense narrative. The synopsis for the movie penned by Nick Antosca and Hilary Seitz reads:

“The story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife cannot finish after a mysterious accident. Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Ashleigh slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family’s past. As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath.”

Hoover’s Novel Adaptations Have Been Proving Successful in Recent Times

Close

Colleen Hoover’s literary empire is rapidly expanding into Hollywood, with multiple adaptations of her bestselling novels gaining traction. As filming for Verity gathers momentum, it marks yet another milestone in the author’s growing influence on the screen. With the success of recent adaptations and several more in the pipeline, Hoover’s transition from bookshelf staple to cinematic powerhouse is well underway.

It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Hoover’s novel of the same name, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, has been one of the most talked-about book-to-film adaptations in recent memory, grossing over $300 million at the box office. The novel’s gut-wrenching portrayal of love and resilience, coupled with its massive #BookTok following, has helped fuel immense excitement for Verity. Adding to Hoover’s expanding filmography, Regretting You is also set for an adaptation. The story focuses on a strained relationship between a young mother and her teenage daughter. In a similar vein, Reminders of Him, follows Keena Rowan, a troubled young mother who yearns for an opportunity at redemption in her life after a tragic mistake.

As Verity moves toward its release, it will undoubtedly draw on the success of It Ends With Us to build even greater anticipation. Hoover’s adaptations are proving to be box office and streaming gold, ensuring that Verity is primed to be another major hit when it arrives. The supporting cast for the film includes recently announced Ismael Cruz Cordóva (Rings of Power), Brady Wagner (Merrily We Roll Along), Irina Dvorovenko (The Blacklist), K.K. Moggie (Gotham Knights), and Michael Abbott Jr. (The Drama).