Colleen Hoover has long been bringing readers exciting stories about tantalizing relationships and intriguing personalities. Over the years, production companies have seen promise in adapting the author’s work for both the small and big screen alike. Following the recent adaptation of the much-talked-about It Ends with Us, the novelist’s latest feature is already on the way with Michael Showalter’s Verity. Tonight, during Amazon MGM’s presentation on the third day of CinemaCon, audiences got a first look at the star-studded production filled with plenty of twists and turns. Here’s what we saw.

Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett are making eyes at each other in the teaser for Verity. Their characters, Verity (Hathaway) and Jeremy (Harnett), meet one night at a club and immediately fall in love. Verity, an author, falls under a mysterious sickness and becomes bedridden. We see Jeremy invite another writer, Lowen (Johnson), to come finish the book series. But, things quickly steam up between Jeremy and Lowen, as they begin a wild and sensual affair that flips both of their worlds upside down. By the time the teaser cut to black, those in attendance at CinemaCon were unsure who the film’s true antagonist was.

As mentioned, the three main players in the latest Hoover adaptation are Josh Hartnett (Trap), Anne Hathaway (The Idea of You), and Dakota Johnson (Madame Web). Filling out the supporting ensemble who will go along on this rollercoaster ride of intrigue, deceit, and power imbalance is a lineup that includes Irina Dvorovenko (The Blacklist), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Michael Abbott Jr. (The Dark and the Wicked), Brady Wagner (Merrily We Roll Along), and K.K. Moggie (Anna and the King).

Who’s Behind ‘Verity’?