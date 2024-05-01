The Big Picture Colleen Hoover's thriller novel Verity is being adapted for the big screen by Amazon MGM Studios.

The story follows aspiring writer Lowen Ashleigh as she uncovers dark secrets.

Hoover, a BookTok queen, also has another movie adaptation, It Ends With Us, set for release in 2024 starring a star-studded cast.

With It Ends With Us slated for release this summer, another one of Colleen Hoover's chart-topping novels is headed to the big screen. Her 2018 romantic thriller novel Verity has been snapped up by Amazon MGM Studios. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that a film based on Hoover's self-published hit is on its way, with a script in the works from screenwriter Hillary Seitz.

The novel centers around aspiring writer Lowen Ashleigh, who accepts an offer of a lifetime from the husband of potboiler novelist Verity Crawford; Crawford has suffered a debilitating accident and needs Lowen's help to complete her latest book. Upon arrival at the Crawford estate, she learns that Crawford's seemingly perfect life may be a facade — and her grim fiction may reflect the actual truth. Thrills and chills ensue. It will be the second big-screen adaptation of BookTok queen Hoover's novels; It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni (who also directs), Blake Lively, Hasan Minhaj, and Jenny Slate will hit theaters on August 9, 2024. The film aged up its main characters, which was controversial with her large and vocal fanbase; Hoover had to state that the decision was her choice.

Who Is Colleen Hoover?

The Texas-born Hoover wrote her first novel, Slammed, in 2012, and has maintained a prolific output ever since, with over twenty-five novels, novellas, and short stories to her name, including Hopeless, Maybe Someday, and All Your Perfects. Her work encompasses elements of romance, thrillers, new adult, and occasionally the supernatural. Her work was originally self-published, but after it gained the attention of several prominent bloggers and the bibliophilic "BookTok" section of the popular social media video platform TikTok, her popularity exploded. She was subsequently signed by Simon & Schuster imprint Atria Books. At one point in 2022, Hoover's books occupied six spots on the New York Times top-ten list of bestselling paperback fiction. She has sold over 20 million books worldwide and was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2023. Her latest book is 2022's It Starts With Us, a sequel to It Ends With Us.

Screenwriter Seitz's other screenplays include Insomnia, Eagle Eye, and The Unforgivable. Verity will be produced for Amazon MGM Studios by Eat the Cat’s Nick Antosca (Hannibal) and Alex Hedlund (Chucky). Amazon MGM Studios' adaptation of Verity is in development; no casting or release date has yet been announced.

It Ends With Us is out on August 9.