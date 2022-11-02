Roberts will play an accidental spy who finds romance — but at the cost of a price on her head.

Emma Roberts will headline Verona Spies, a new action comedy from director Frank Coraci, according to Deadline. She will play the titular Verona, a "lovable hot mess" who is accidentally hired as an escort/assassin and sent on a mission to seduce a handsome pharmaceutical executive, and charm him out of the formula for a new miracle drug. Instead, romance blossoms between the two, and they end up running for their lives from both of their employers. Joining her will be Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush as the head of Roberts' target/love interest's pharmaceutical company.

Roberts made her acting debut at age ten in the Ted Demme film Blow, and has since gone on to become a steadily in-demand actor, starring in Scream 4, We're the Millers, and The Hunt. A frequent collaborator with producer Ryan Murphy, she has appeared in five seasons of American Horror Story, and starred in the black comedy TV series Scream Queens. This year alone, she starred in the horror film Abandoned and the romantic comedy About Fate, and will next appear in the Sony Marvel movie Madame Web and the Amazon rom-com Space Cadet.

Australian actor Rush has won an Oscar in 1995 for portraying troubled pianist David Helfgott in Shine, an Emmy for playing the title role in HBO's The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, and a Tony for the play Exit the King. He was a prominent player in Disney's blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, playing pirate captain Hector Barbossa, and has starred in a variety of acclaimed films, including Shakespeare in Love, Elizabeth, and Munich. He will next be seen playing Groucho Marx in the biopic Raised Eyebrows.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Emma Roberts to Lead Rom-Com 'Space Cadet' at Prime Video

Director Coraci has helmed a number of successful comedy features, most prominently with Adam Sandler; his collaborations with Sandler include The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Click, and Blended. His most recent feature was 2018's Steve Coogan comedy Hot Air. Verona Spies will be produced by Slava Vladimirov for Aperture Media Productions, as well as Monella Kaplan and Vincent Newman. Z. LaPorte Airey and Bryan Okamoto will write the script.

Verona Spies is being shopped by Luminosity Entertainment at the upcoming American Film Market. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.