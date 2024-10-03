Hollywood icons and classic cinema legends Veronica Lake and Alan Ladd rose to prominence during the 1940s and were one of Paramount Pictures' most popular on-screen couples. Together, they starred in several classic noir films, including The Glass Key, The Blue Dahlia, and This Gun for Hire. Both icons of the classic film noir genre in their own right, Lake and Ladd also appeared together along with many other Paramount Picture players in three studio ensemble films, Duffy's Tavern (1945), Variety Girl (1947) and Star Spangled Rhythm (1942), playing themselves. Throughout their careers, the duo starred in four notable classic noir films together that put them on the map.

When Lake and Ladd were first cast together, they were both up-and-coming stars and fairly new players to sign on with Paramount Pictures. Lake had just achieved success starring with Joel McCrea in Sullivan's Travels, and Ladd's career had gained momentum after earning a role in the wartime drama Joan of Paris. Initially, Paramount Pictures had no intention of teaming Lake and Ladd up for a series of films, but after the surprising and immense success of This Gun for Hire, the studio decided to recast them together again that same year in another vital classic film noir, The Glass Key. Despite only appearing in four major motion pictures together, Lake and Ladd's movies are among some of the greatest noir films, making them a cornerstone couple of the classic genre. The following is a ranking of Lake and Ladd's four noir movies together based on their overall quality, their impact on film noir, and how well they utilize the on-screen pairing of these two cinematic icons.

4 'Saigon' (1948)

Directed by Leslie Fenton

In Shanghai at the end of World War II, Major Larry Briggs (Ladd) learns that his comrade and friend, Captain Mike Perry (Douglas Dick), only has a short time left to live due to a severe head injury as a result of combat. Instead of breaking the bad news to Perry, who has no family, Briggs and their mutual friend, Pete Rocco (Wally Cassell), decide to go on a series of adventures through Southern Asia to make the most of their friend's remaining time on Earth. Briggs accepts a flying assignment funded by a sketchy criminal, Zlex Maris (Morris Carnovsky), but when Maris fails to arrive on time, the plane takes off with Maris' beautiful but elusive secretary, Susan (Lake), who boards with a hefty briefcase full of thousands of dollars in cash, sending the trio's initial plans on a slight and dangerous detour.

Despite the commercial failure, Saigon is still a bold attempt at an intricate crime film set against an exotic, stunning backdrop with a relatable military undertone.

Saigon is a mildly suspenseful crime film that marked Lake and Ladd's fourth and final film together, ending a highly successful run as one of cinema's top on-screen couples. While the film accurately captures the nail-biting ambiance of a highly intense criminal drama, it does have some moments that are a bit of a stretch and is considered to be the least effective Lake and Ladd film. Despite being a flop at the box office, Saigon actually proved to be one of Ladd's more successful films and continued to build a solid career as a promising leading man. Unfortunately, Lake's career was declining, and Saigon was the final film she made under contract with Paramount Pictures. Despite the commercial failure, Saigon is still a bold attempt at an intricate crime film set against an exotic, stunning backdrop with a relatable military undertone that is still commended for its array of performances, notably Lake and Ladd, who essentially carry the picture.

3 'The Glass Key' (1942)

Directed by Stuart Heisler

Despite the warnings from his good friend and right-hand man, Ed Beaumont (Ladd), a reformed criminal turned high-profile aspiring politician, Paul Madvig (Brian Donlevy) falls head over heels in love with the beautiful Janet Henry (Lake), the daughter of a promising candidate running for governor, Ralph Henry (Moroni Olsen). As Madvig attempts to completely disassociate himself from his lengthy criminal past and array of seedy characters, he offers his assistance to help Henry win the election. Unfortunately, his honest efforts on the campaign trail unexpectedly backfire when he's accused of murdering Janet's brother, leaving Beaumont with the job of clearing his friend's name and also finding the true killer.

The Glass Key is an adaptation of Dashiell Hammett's 1931 novel by the same name and a solid noir remake of the 1935 film by the same name starring George Raft as Ed Beaumont. Typically, most remakes fail to even compare to the original, but the 1942 version of The Glass Key is far superior, mainly because of Ladd's energetic and lively performance, in which he effectively brings an appealing sense of charisma and emotion that is absent in Raft's portrayal, which isn't a knock against the Warner Bros. star. Lake also delivers a sensational performance as the traditional femme fatale, conveying an unwavering sense of seduction and smoldering beauty that is exceptionally alluring to audiences. The Glass Key was Lake and Ladd's second film together and repeated the same profitable success of their first, This Gun for Hire. Beautiful to look at and benefitting from the central couple, The Glass Key is a top-notch Lake and Ladd contribution to classic cinema.

2 'The Blue Dahlia' (1946)

Directed by George Marshall

With an original screenplay by famed detective fiction author Raymond Chandler, The Blue Dahlia follows a recently discharged naval officer, Johnny Morrison (Ladd), who returns home from fighting in the South Pacific. He is accompanied by two of his wartime friends, George Copeland (Hugh Beaumont) and Buzz Wanchek (William Bendix), the latter of whom is suffering from severe shell shock. When Morrison arrives home in Hollywood, he's shocked to discover that his wife, Helen (Doris Dowling), has been having an affair with a local club owner, Eddie (Howard de Salvia). Shortly after his depressing homecoming, Morrison checks into a hotel by himself, but his tragic welcome home gets even worse when Helen is murdered. Now, Morrison and several others around him are potential suspects in the brutal crime, each with a unique motive.

The Blue Dahlia is a crucial and captivating classic film noir with an exquisite screenplay by Chandler that is full of rough and tough romance and intense fight scenes that will have audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The edgy, classic film features one of Ladd's greatest leading performances that wouldn't be half as entertaining without Lake, who plays the estranged girlfriend of the nightclub owner and is the epitome of the essential sultry, scorned femme fatale. The Blue Dahlia accurately captures the gritty and dark-plagued atmosphere of the surrounding decayed city, blended effortlessly with an intricate whodunit murder mystery. Of course, Lake and Ladd have an undeniably cool and sensual chemistry in this fantastic film noir that would become one of the genre's most quintessential entries.

1 'This Gun for Hire' (1942)

Directed by Frank Tuttle