Veronica Lake was one of the hottest stars of the 1940s, known for her femme fatale roles in classic noirs films such as This Gun for Hire and The Blue Dahlia and her signature peek-a-boo hairstyle and glamorous presence, which made her a cinematic icon. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Lake and her family moved around a bit before settling in Beverly Hills, California in 1938, where she signed a brief contract with MGM Studios and studied at the Bliss-Hayden School of Acting. After appearing in various stage productions and extra roles in films, Lake earned her first major feature film role in the 1941 military drama, I Wanted Wings, which made her an overnight sensation.

Lake's star continued to rise as she starred in several hit classics, including Sullivan's Travels with Joel McCrea and a series of classic noir films starring opposite Alan Ladd, leading her to become one of the best stars of classic film noir. By the 1950s, Lake's bright star began to fade out as she became consumed by alcoholism, but despite her short-lived but marvelous career, Lake is immortalized in Hollywood history and remembered for her work in notable titles such as The Glass Key, Ramrod, and So Proudly We Hail!, which rank as some of the star's finest films.

9 'I Wanted Wings' (1941)

Directed by Mitchell Leisen

The military drama, I Wanted Wings, follows the professional and personal lives of three American men: a womanizer, Jeff Young (Ray Milland), a mechanic, Al Ludlow (William Holden), and a football star, Tom Cassidy (Wayne Morris), who, shortly before World War II, all become pilots for the U.S. Army Air Corps. As each of the men embarks on their journey into the military, they all endure their fair share of glory, shame, and tragedy which changes their lives forever.

Lake made her major film debut in I Wanted Wings, which ultimately launched her to infinite stardom and eventually to become one of the biggest female stars of the 1940s. I Wanted Wings earned overall praise for its authentic depiction of life in the military as well as its array of excellent performances by the leading male cast, but most critics noted Lake as the film's star attraction, which makes I Wanted Wings one of Lake's best and crucial films.