The Big Picture Veronica and Sister Death are innovative horror films that focus on family bonds and emotional aspects of possession stories.

The franchise excels in creating well-rounded characters, terrifying audiences with psychological horror and deep emotional stakes.

Despite initial acclaim, these movies have fallen into obscurity, but deserve the respect and recognition for their haunting and innovative storytelling.

It's sad how many amazing horror films aren't appreciated when they premiere. In a modern state of cinema where there are new movies coming out constantly both in theaters and on streaming, it's easy for some great movies to be forgotten in favor of the next "big thing." Such was the case with 2017's Veronica and its 2023 prequel, Sister Death, which were both directed by Paco Plaza for Netflix. When Veronica first premiered, it took the horror world by storm; audiences were labeling it as "the scariest movie of all time," online viewers stressing the anxiety-inducing scares of this supernatural thriller and how its inventive approach to fear made it almost too unsettling to watch. It received nonstop acclaim for weeks after its release ‚ before most of the community stopped talking about it altogether, with the movie rarely being mentioned in current conversation and its prequel receiving little attention. This is deeply unfortunate because of just how terrifyingly effective both movies are in disturbing watchers, not only with the scares on display but also the terrible implications of what these ghostly monsters do to each story's protagonist. This franchise focuses on the humanity of these hauntings to create innovative ideas of fear, and it's time it gets the appreciation it deserves.

Verónica (2017) Madrid, 1991. A teen girl finds herself besieged by an evil supernatural force after she played Ouija with two classmates. Release Date August 25, 2017 Director Paco Plaza Runtime 1 hr 45 min

What Are 'Veronica' and 'Sister Death' About?

While Veronica has been lauded as one of the scariest movies ever made, its basic premise doesn't differ greatly from others in the possession subgenre. The movie focuses on our titular heroine, Veronica (Sandra Escacena), a young girl struggling with the loss of her father while parenting her younger siblings and making the mistake of performing a séance during a solar eclipse. This decision has devastating ramifications, ones that lead not only to some shocking psychological horror but also to the heartbreaking, steady desolation of the girl at its center as she's forced to grapple with forces intent on hurting her. It's a haunting image of possession that introduces audiences to "Sister Death," an elderly blind nun who unnerves Veronica throughout this first film and becomes the focus of its prequel. Sister Death shows the nun, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), as a young new arrival to a convent in Spain who begins to suspect that this new place of worship is hiding something demonic. It's a pair of movies that perfectly complement one another, each building off the other's themes to present some truly unsettling moments.

Veronica was applauded by watchers when it first premiered, shocking viewers with its refreshing approach to demonic possession and spotlighting the amazing acting of its mostly child cast. Yet despite these initial waves of praise, the movie has largely fallen into obscurity. Despite so many recent films like Talk to Me and Smile being adored for many of the same themes that make this film so astounding, it's failed to really be appreciated past support on its initial release. This is emphasized by the 2023 release of Sister Death as, despite being a continuation of this haunting story, the movie failed to gain much attention aside from diehard Veronica fans. It's the fate of many horror films whose horrific presence fails to have staying power in this constantly evolving genre, though it's unfortunate for this to happen to such an innovative franchise. Because this series is, as so many reviewers once said of the first film, one of the scariest out there, but not for its blatant scares. Like all the best movies that revolutionize the genre, it's how these films subvert all expectations that make them such a horrifying pair.

'Veronica' and 'Sister Death' Put Care Into Their Stories and Characters

Supernatural horror movies must constantly improve their scares, with Veronica and Sister Death shaking up what could easily become basic plots. When it comes to the typical bloody mess that many horror fans love, both films feature gut-wrenching amounts of this; Veronica spotlights some scenes of blatant horror, though the film is lighter on blood and focuses rather on the psychological horror of its young protagonist's torment. Sister Death, on the other hand, is filled with visions of nuns having their eyes gouged out and a set of prayer beads becoming a mass of disgusting bloody bubbles that audiences have to watch pop open. These surface-level scares are unnerving on their own, but where each film really thrives is in stressing that while these are scary on their own, the truly horrifying aspect of any haunting is how much this would completely destroy the life of the person facing it. Or, even worse, how it could take the lives of those they love the most.

A central theme in both stories is family, with Veronica having to help her mom care for her three younger siblings and Sister Death showing Narcisa not only connect with her fellow nuns but also take on a motherly role to dozens of young girls she is tasked to look after. Veronica and Sister Death take the time to flesh out their respective protagonists' complex relationships and stress the deep love they have for every person around them — which is why it's so upsetting to watch it all be ripped away. Whether it be Veronica losing all of her friends and inadvertently making her siblings suffer or Narcisa constantly being gaslit by the other shifty sisters, having to watch helplessly as the girls she watches over are killed, both films emphasize the states of despair these movies leave their characters in. It's an unnerving aspect that makes them uncomfortably thrilling to watch as audiences are granted the scares they're used to, but through the amazing storytelling, are reminded of the real lives at the center of these stories and the horrible costs these innocents are forced to pay.

This Netflix Horror Franchise Deserves Your Attention

Just because a horror movie isn't appreciated when it's released doesn't mean that it never will be, especially for great stories like Veronica and Sister Death. There are countless films like the now-legendary Eraserhead whose initial fall into obscurity didn't mean it wouldn't be championed as a marvel of the genre at some point down the line. Veronica has already gotten a taste of this celebration, and there's a chance that Sister Death will too — though here's hoping it's sooner rather than later. Both films' exceptional ways of terrifying audiences, using the complexities of family bonds and the often-forgotten emotional aspects of possession stories, make them both heartwrenching innovations in a genre that too often recycles old plots and scares. During a time when fans are yearning for scares that go beyond shallow presentations of fear, these movies excel in creating well-rounded characters whose experiences create a thoroughly endearing plot — affection that makes it that much more devastating when they begin to face nonstop horror. This franchise is an absolute game-changer for the genre, and it's time it received the respect it deserves.

