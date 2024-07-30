The Big Picture Viaplay to premiere Veronika, a Swedish thriller, on August 20.

Detective Veronika struggles with addiction and visions in a haunting case.

Creators promise a unique blend of mystery, crime, thriller, and possibly paranormal elements.

If you're in dire need of your next European series, that there's a great one coming your way. Viaplay is gearing up to debut Veronika, a Swedish investigative thriller that stars Alexandra Rapaport (The Sandhamn Murders) as a police detective who starts to lose her grip on reality as she digs deeper and deeper on a haunting case. Collider is excited to exclusively unveil the trailer and release date of the Nordic Noir series. It debuts on the catalog on August 20.

Clearly going through a dark period in her life, Veronika Gren (Rapaport) deals with her family issues by harboring a secret addiction to pills. The mother of two also can't let go of some unsolved crimes that happened in her town — she knows there's a connection between murders that started four years before, but she still hasn't found the common thread between them, and this search won't collaborate with her mental state.

This is all difficult enough, but there's an additional element that makes Veronika even more intriguing. The woman suddenly starts seeing a dead boy all around, and he may be related to the murders she's investigating. The question is: could the boy simply be a part of Veronika's unhealthy brain or is she really making contact with spirits that will help her find a way to thread the murders together? We'll have to tune in and find out.

Who's The Team Behind 'Veronika?'

Veronika is created and written by Katja Juras (Heder) and Anna Lindblom (Gåsmamman). Episodes are directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby (War of the Worlds). The cast also features Tobias Santelmann (The Arctic Convoy), Olle Sarri (Together 99), Isac Calmroth​ (Ondskan), Arvin Kananian​ (Triangle of Sadness), Sarah Rhodin (Mirakel), Wilma Lidén (Karusell) and Eddie Eriksson Dominguez (Diorama).

In an official statement to Variety, Rapaport — who also executive produces the series — revealed her excitement with Veronika and weighed in on what makes the series so intriguing.

“We have worked so hard to make our vision come true and I am so proud of the result. I think the combination of mystery, whodunnit/crime and psychological thriller with a touch of something that might or might not be paranormal is unique and I really hope for our baby to be embraced by viewers.”

Viaplay premieres Veronika on August 20. You can watch the trailer above.

