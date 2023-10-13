The Big Picture The film Vertigo almost had an alternative ending that would have compromised its integrity and ruined Alfred Hitchcock's singular vision.

The harsh, dark, and tragic ending of Vertigo is appropriate because it reflects the psychological obsession of the protagonist and the consequences of his actions.

Hitchcock's battles with censorship boards highlight the struggle between maintaining artistic integrity and conforming to societal regulations in the film industry.

The 1958 classic psychological thriller Vertigo is a seminal film and one of the most iconic works in the filmography of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. While the film is hailed as a cinematic classic, it was nearly ruined by censorship incited by the United States Production Code Administration. Ultimately, Hitchcock was able to get the ending he wanted, but he had to compromise with the U.S. Production Code Administration. At one point, Hitchcock did film a “happier” ending that could have diminished the integrity of the film and Hitchcock’s singular vision. This is the story of how Vertigo almost had an alternate ending that ruined the film.

Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Ending Explained

Based on the novel D’Entre les Morts (The Living and the Dead), by Boileau-Narcejac, Hitchcock's film has a dark, tragic ending reminiscent of the book. The Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation stars James Stewart as an ex-police detective, John "Scottie" Ferguson, who retires after witnessing a fellow officer fall to his death. The traumatic ordeal caused Ferguson to develop a severe case of acrophobia and vertigo. Ferguson is then hired as a private investigator by an old friend, Gavin Elster (Tom Helmore) to follow Gavin's wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), due to her strange behavior.

Ferguson begins to fall in love with Madeleine. However, he doesn’t realize that he’s been ensnared in an elaborate conspiracy by Gavin Elster to murder his wife. Elster hires a woman named Judy to act as a decoy for Madeleine. Knowing that Ferguson has vertigo, Judy and Elster trick Ferguson, making it look like Madeleine jumped out of a clock tower and jumped to her death. In actuality, Elster killed his, wife, the real Madeleine, and staged the event using his wife's already dead body.

The shock of the supposed fake Madeleine's death sends Ferguson into depression. After he's released from a sanatorium, he locates a young woman, Judy, who appears identical to the Madeleine he knew, not realizing that Judy was Elster’s accomplice. Ferguson encourages Judy to alter her appearance to look more like the Madeleine he fell in love with. Judy goes along with Ferguson's wishes because she genuinely fell in love with him. After Ferguson pieces together what happened, and who Judy is, he takes her back to the church where the faked suicide took place. In the process, it appears Ferguson's acrophobia has been cured, and taking her to the top of the church tower coerces Judy into confessing her role in the murder conspiracy. She also claims she loves Ferguson and begs for his forgiveness. Ferguson appears to accept her proclamation, and the two embrace, but a dark figure soon appears walking up to the top of the bell tower. The dark figure frightens Judy, and she falls to her death from the tower. The dark figure was only a nun who was investigating the noise being made by Ferguson and Judy. Ferguson can do little but watch as he experiences the tragedy of watching the woman he loves fall to her death for the second time, as the nun rings the bell at the top of the tower.

How 'Vertigo's Ending Is the Perfect Example for the Genre

It's an extremely harsh, dark, and tragic ending, yet it's also the appropriate one. On one hand, the audience hopes that Ferguson and Judy can escape this outcome and live happily together. But on the other hand, Judy's role in the murder conspiracy cannot be forgotten. The memory of the woman Ferguson believed was Madeleine haunts and tears him up inside. Ferguson never truly recovers from the shock of seeing the initial staged "suicide" in the middle of the film. He became obsessed with the idea of Madeleine and transforming his new girlfriend, Judy, to be more like the image he built in his mind.

Earlier in the movie, Elster and Judy concoct a ruse to make it look like Elster suspects that Madeleine is possessed by the spirit of her great-grandmother and mistress of a wealthy man, Carlotta Valdes. Judy makes this backstory part of her act when she begins posing as Madeleine around Ferguson. Even though Madeleine's possession was a ruse, the situation was likely so terrifying that Judy convinces herself that spirits and ghosts are real, hence her fright over the nun's silhouette. The scene of Judy’s inadvertent death is tragic and ironic, yet also weirdly poetic. It happens in the same church where the initial staged suicide takes place. Judy is startled by the silhouette of a dark figure. While the dark figure is merely a nun who means no harm, Judy’s anxiety is at a tipping point. She probably suspected the dark figure could have been Madeleine's spirit seeking vengeance upon her for playing as an accomplice to her death. Conversely, it’s also possible that Judy used the distraction of the nun climbing to the bell tower to commit suicide, seeing no other way out of her predicament. There is a touch of ambiguity to Judy’s death. It’s a perfect ending for a perfect thriller, which leads us to the alternative ending.

What Is the 'Vertigo' Alternate Ending No One Saw?

While Vertigo has the perfect ending to its story, it almost didn't happen as Alfred Hitchcock envisioned. What of Gavin Elster, the man who murdered his wife and concocted an elaborate conspiracy involving Judy and Ferguson to make his wife's murder look like a suicide? The alternate ending shows Ferguson returning to the apartment of his ex-fiancée, Midge (Barbara Bel Geddes). She’s listening to a news report on the radio, revealing that authorities are pursuing Elster for his crimes across Europe. The announcer reveals that Elster will soon be taken into custody. Midge then turns off the radio and shares a drink with Ferguson, as they thoughtfully look out the window of her apartment.

There are many problems here. The ending attempts to create a happier ending for everyone. Even though Ferguson saw a woman he loves fall to her death, he reunites with his ex-girlfriend and appears to be doing well. Also, the dastardly Elster will be brought to justice for his crimes. The biggest issue is that Vertigo is not about Elster's crimes and villainy. While there is an elaborate conspiracy at play in Vertigo, that is not the key to the story. Vertigo is about Ferguson's psychological obsession with Madeleine, or at least the idea of the "Madeleine" persona that Elster and Judy concocted. That obsession for the enigmatic Madeleine drives Ferguson mad.

Hitchcock detailed his vision for the film with French filmmaker François Truffaut during a week-long series of interviews in Hollywood in 1962, which were documented in the 1966 book Hitchcock/Truffaut, along with the 2015 documentary of the same name. Hitchcock told Truffaut what interested him about the story, saying, "I was intrigued with the efforts to create one woman after another in the image of a dead woman." The director continued discussing how the relationship between Ferguson and Judy was a way for Hitchcock to explore a type of metaphorical "necrophilia." Hitchcock stated to Truffaut, "The sex psychological side is that you have a man creating a sex image that he can't go to bed with her until he’s got her back to the thing he wants to go to bed with, or metaphorically, indulged in a form of necrophilia. That’s what it really was."

The ending of Vertigo is the logical result of Ferguson's psychological obsession with the "dead" Madeleine. He was desperate to shape Judy back into the version of Madeleine that he wanted, only to realize the truth. It would subvert the point of the film, and it would feel wrong, to have a dénouement. By the end, it's insignificant whether Elster is caught for his crimes. The point is to focus on the tragedy of Ferguson's singular obsession and the depressing outcome of his relationship with Judy.

How the Production Code Administration Impacted Hitchcock's Movie

Dan Auiler's book, Vertigo: The Making of the Hitchcock Classic, details the censorship and regulation process that forced Hitchcock to film the alternate ending. The United States Production Code Administration (PCA) enforced the Motion Picture Production Code, aka the "Hays Code," for Hollywood motion pictures for decades. The PCA regulated and censored films until the founding of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), which started its new film ratings system in the late 1960s. At the time of Vertigo's release, Geoffrey Shurlock was the Director of the PCA and demanded changes and edits be made to Vertigo's script to earn the PCA's seal of approval.

While the script for the film was nearly complete, Shurlock sent letters to Hitchcock over the script's content, expressing concerns over the film's edgy content and more sexually risqué allusions. One should keep in mind that Vertigo was released in the late 1950s before R-ratings even existed. Additionally, Shurlock expressed a morality concern in an August 1957 letter, noting that the script needs to make it clear that Elster will be arrested and taken back to the United States to stand trial. Per Auiler's book, Shurlock wrote in his letter, "It will, of course, be most important that the indication that Elster will be brought back for trial is sufficiently emphasized." As a result of Shurlock's notes, the original alternate ending was written into the final draft of the script, and it was ultimately filmed as the footage shows. According to Auiler, Hitchcock resisted many of Shurlock's suggestions for changes to the film, but he did tone down the language in some of the scenes. Also, Hitchcock successfully dropped the unwanted alternate ending. The footage for the alternate ending was discovered many years later, and it was later made available on home video releases of Vertigo, including LaserDisc, DVD, and Blu-ray.

What Censorship Takes Away From Cinematic Art

Alfred Hitchcock's battles with Shurlock and the PCA provide a good microcosm for artists attempting to maintain respect for both their audience and the integrity of their work. It’s a good example of how iconic filmmakers were forced to deal with strict censorship boards and regulators for their works of art during that era of cinema. While Hitchcock was willing to compromise in some cases, he was unwilling to bend in others. In his book, Auiler wrote that Shurlock even shared more specific notes about how Hitchcock should film a scene where Ferguson kisses Judy by the ocean. Shurlock wrote to Hitchcock, "While the camera angles of course are indicated, the scene should conclude on the couple and not pan over to the pounding waves." This was none other than the chief censor in Hollywood offering directing tips to a master and well-established director. As Auiler wrote in his book, "This sort of advice to avoid the cliché couldn't have pleased the master director."

Nonetheless, the film’s ending is an interesting piece of cinematic history. It’s also fascinating to imagine what could have been. Would Vertigo have endured as the timeless classic that it ultimately became if Hitchcock had relented and allowed the alternate ending? It’s hard to say, but it’s interesting to imagine.

