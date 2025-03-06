Back in 2023, a very interesting project was announced which had all eyes on it. Paramount Pictures had ordered a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic film Vertigo starring Robert Downey Jr in the lead with fan-favorite creator Steven Knight set to write the adaptation. While both Downey Jr and Knight have had a plethora of high-profile projects coming out in recent times, the details on the Vertigo movie have been scarce.

But that changes now as Knight in a recent interview opened up about his process and the status of the project. "It's swirling around in my head as we speak," he said of the development of the feature. Vertigo is one of the best Hitchcock movies and has influenced a generation of filmmakers and their visual language. "I'm having flashbacks to about an hour ago when I was writing,” Knight said of his process, further divulging, “It's an interesting—I mean, of course, people consider it the best film ever made. So you'd have to be an idiot to adapt it, and so that's what I am." Knight, the creative behind Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Redemption, and more, understands the demand of undertaking a Herculean task of remaking a Hitchcock film and fans’ expectations that come with it. He said,

"But, you know, I like stuff like that. I like it. It's just so weird to try and do it and just give it a go. Taking that plot apart is like diffusing a second World War time bomb. It's all over. It's very complex, but it's what's occupying my waking hours."

What to Expect From ‘Vertigo’ Remake?

Close

The original film followed a former police detective who was forced into retirement after a trauma suffered in the line of duty which left him with a crippling fear of heights and a case of vertigo. After his retirement, he is hired by a friend to tail the man's wife, due to her erratic behavior causing concern. While the film is in an early development phase, it's hard to imagine what changes can be made in the original gripping plot.

However, Downey Jr will be taking over the iconic role played by James Stewart in the original film. The Oscar-winning actor has a plethora of interesting projects in the pipeline, nonetheless, fans are excited for his MCU return as Doctor Doom. As for Knight, he has Peaky Binders movie and A Thousand Blows season 2 to look forward to. But fans can rest assured that when the two creatives come together the outcome will be sufficient to blow our minds.

Hitchcock’s Vertigo is available to stream on Apple TV. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.