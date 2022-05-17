Growing up in a post-apocalyptic world must be a drag, and we’ll soon find out all about it in Vesper, an upcoming sci-fi movie that chronicles humanity’s attempt to survive after the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem. The story will center around a teenage girl who is forced to learn and use survival skills while trying to explore the devastated Earth and reach a place called Citadel.

The poster for Vesper provides a glimpse into the wasteland that Earth has become in the story, with the title character facing an octopus-like pod that, much like everything else, has decayed into uselessness. A ray of sunshine on the horizon may indicate that there’s hope for the protagonist, or at least this is what she believes she'll find in the cryptic Citadel. The poster also features Vesper’s companion, a friendly-looking floating robot that might be the movie’s comic relief.

The tagline reads “one seed can change everything”, which, of course, refers to the movie’s hope of bringing Earth’s ecosystem back to life. It may also refer to a specific seed that we’ll know more about in the in-movie mythology, but either way, we’ll have to wait until the premiere or a more revealing trailer to provide some information as to what this seed might represent — and what acquiring it might entail.

Vesper is written and directed by a duo of filmmakers, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, both of whom wowed the independent movie scene with their acclaimed 2012 sci-fi thriller Vanishing Waves. With ten years between projects, this might suggest there was a lot of work put into Vesper, and not only with developing ideas – the movie is set to be an epic fairytale and a stunning-looking feature, with CGI and practical effects used to their best. The directors talked about the story in an official statement:

“’Vesper’ is at, its core, a coming-of-age story with a very timely theme. Our central character, Vesper, is a talented teen who uses her energy and innate skills escape her dreadful reality, chasing the dream of a “promised land,” but ultimately she comes to realize that has to use her own potential to create this new world from where she is. Our message is that one can only thrive in collaboration with others.”

The movie stars Raffiella Chapman (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children), Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones), and Melanie Gaydos (Insidious: The Last Key).

Vesper is yet to get a release date.

Check out the poster below:

You can read the official synopsis here:

After the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, Vesper (Raffiella Chapman), a strong-willed 13-year-old girl, uses her survival skills to subsist in the decaying remnants of the collapsed world with her ailing father, Darius (Richard Brake). When Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (Rosy McEwen), alone and disoriented after a jet crash, she agrees to help her find her missing companion in exchange for being taken to the Citadel - the dark central hub where oligarchs use genetic technologies to rule the world. Vesper soon discovers her evil neighbor, Jonas (Eddie Marsan), may be responsible for the tragedy of Camellia’s crash. Forced into a dangerous adventure culminating in a violent showdown, Vesper must rely on her wits and bio-hacking abilities to unlock the key to creating an alternate future.

