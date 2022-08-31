In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.

The early response to this science-fiction film is largely positive, with many comparisons being drawn to other dystopian dramas such as Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men. With that being said, and with lots of other positive news surrounding the production and release of the movie, the hype train has entered 'full-steam ahead' and many fans are beginning to get excited about the film's theatrical release. So in anticipation of this, and with the intention of getting fully prepared for the launch, here is everything we know about Vesper... so far.

What Is Vesper About?

Vesper pays homage in both its narrative and cinematography to classic sci-fi films, and with a post-apocalyptic backdrop for the plot to form in, it is the perfect recipe for a standout dystopian movie. Simply described, the plot centers around a 13-year-old girl named Vesper (Raffiella Chapman) who encounters a woman with a secret that may save the world following the collapse of the entire ecosystem of Earth. She, along with her paralyzed father Darius (Richard Brake) who communicates with her through a drone, must learn to not just survive in the desperate conditions, but thrive in them using her biohacking skills to search for a future. There has been much fanfare with regard to Raffiella Chapman's lead performance, with the task of carrying an entire sci-fi narrative as an actor daunting as it is, let alone as a child actor.

Is There a Trailer for Vesper?

The trailer for the film shows many of the stylistic and narrative themes that one may come to expect from a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film. As well as this, it hints at how integral Raffeilla Chapman as Vesper is to the movie and illustrates just how excited fans should be for her lead performance. The CGI looks incredibly smart, and the voice-over gives us an idea about the inner workings of the plot that can only suggest intensity and drama from the film. It is then no wonder, with a trailer like this, that fans are steeped in anticipation for the release date.

When Is Vesper Coming Out?

The film is being released on September 30, 2022, in the United States and later internationally, with the release date in the United Kingdom on October 21, 2022.

How Can I Watch Vesper?

The film is having a theatrical release on the dates mentioned above, as well as being available on VOD (Video On Demand) on September 30, 2022.

Who Is in Vesper?

Vesper, being a film that was picked up by production companies whilst on the festival circuit, has a lesser-known cast, but that does not mean to say it has any less talent. The lack of a superstar lead lends itself to the investment audiences can make into the protagonist's journey without being removed from the cinematic world. As mentioned previously, 13-year-old Vesper is played by Raffiella Chapman (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children). She is joined, most notably, by Eddie Marsan (The World's End) who plays Jonas, Edmund Dehn (You Need Help) who plays Elias, and Richard Brake (Doom) who plays Vesper's father Darius. Other actors complete an ensemble cast with a balance of both experience and youthfulness that offers opportunities to actors without many major acting credits to their name. For a film that is funded and created largely in Lithuania, the cast is heavily British, possibly hinting at the attempts to reach a wider market.

Who Is Behind Vesper?

The film is, as already stated, a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production, and boasts a strong writer/director duo with experience working together. Bruno Samper has a history of writing and directing lesser-known Lithuanian movies, with a standout being Vanishing Waves, an experimental film that sits between the genres of science-fiction and thriller. The second writer/director is Kristina Buozyte who also worked with Samper on Vanishing Waves and Kolekcioniere which was a hit with critics. The score, which plays such an important role in the trailer, is composed entirely by Dan Levy who has scored I Lost My Body and an episode of Love, Death, and Robots titled "The Tall Grass" which was a massive success for Netflix. Although relatively unknown much like the cast, the critical acclaim held by the Vesper crew is sure to inspire attention from fans.

What To Watch In The Meantime?

The dystopian sci-fi genre is one that has been a part of cinema's long history, with Fritz Lang's Metropolis a massive success that dates all the way back to 1927. That means that in the time fans are waiting for Vesper to come onto screens, there are a plethora of options available. These include:

Spiderhead - Based on George Saunders' short story "Escape from Spiderhead", Spiderhead is a psychological thriller telling the tale of prison inmates experimenting with mind-altering narcotics. Although different in plot, this film possesses a similar dystopian style and theme as well as boasting a strong ensemble cast. The likes of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Miles Teller (Whiplash) are just two standout actors in this film which can be viewed on Netflix after releasing earlier this year.

How It Ends - This 2018 movie stars Theo James (Divergent) and Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland). It tells the tale of Will who, with the help of his father-in-law, begins a treacherous journey in the hope of rescuing his fiancée. Although not necessarily a critical success, How It Ends does follow similar narrative themes to Vesper and would provide easy viewing for any potential audience members to get firmly in the mood for the tense action and mood of Vesper.