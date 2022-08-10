Just a month after releasing the first teaser for their upcoming dystopian movie Vesper, IFC shared an exclusive new trailer with Collider today that helps us delve a little deeper into the futuristic world that has all sorts of technological and scary elements. Centered around a brave teenage girl, the movie follows her as she tries to survive a hostile world while trying to care for her ailing father and finding ways to "resuscitate" nature. The sci-fi movie premieres in late September.

The new trailer reveals that the futuristic and mystical elements of Vesper extend far beyond than what the original trailer and poster suggested. This time, we get a glimpse at the fact that Earth seems to have turned against humanity in all ways – which includes some unexpected dangers and eerie environments that look pretty unsafe to navigate.

Also revealed by the new trailer is that the title character’s search for the story’s important “seeds” leads her to find Camellia (Rosy McEwen), a lost woman whose trustworthiness is questioned by Vesper’s (Raffiella Chapman) floating robot friend. In addition, we get more glimpses into the movie’s fascinating and weird elements that make you simultaneously want to explore and stay away from that world.

Image via IFC Films

Vesper is written and directed by a duo of filmmakers, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, both of whom wowed the independent movie scene back in 2012 with their acclaimed sci-fi thriller Vanishing Waves. Now, ten years later, the duo debuted Vesper at the 56th annual Karlovy Vary International Film Festival last July, to high praise by critics.

Aside from Chapman and McEwen, the cast also features Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones), Edmund Dehn (With Love From… Suffolk) and Melanie Gaydos (Insidious: The Last Key).

Vesper premieres in theaters and on-demand on September 30. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: