A young girl and her father fight to survive a post-apocalyptic reality in the first teaser trailer for IFC Films' Vesper. Shared via IFC Films' official YouTube page, the trailer offers a look at the wasteland Earth has become following an ecosystem collapse.

The trailer shows the film's title character (Raffiella Chapman) as she explores this new world with her father (Richard Blake). New and amazing creatures inhabit as well as robots. A description of the film shared with the teaser trailer reads, "After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength, and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future."

Last month, the first poster for Vesper dropped, which featured the main character, a friendly-looking robot, and a tagline that read, "one seed can change everything." The film's directors also released a statement about Vesper, saying:

"Vesper’ is at, its core, a coming-of-age story with a very timely theme. Our central character, Vesper, is a talented teen who uses her energy and innate skills escape her dreadful reality, chasing the dream of a “promised land,” but ultimately she comes to realize that has to use her own potential to create this new world from where she is. Our message is that one can only thrive in collaboration with others.​"​​​​​​

Image via IFC Films

Vesper is written and co-directed by Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper with Brian Clark also serving as a writer. Buozyte and Samper previously worked together on the 2012 sci-fi thriller film, Vanishing Waves and contributed a segment to the horror anthology film, ABCs of Death 2. Vesper will premiere as part of the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival Crystal Globe Competition with IFC Films releasing it in US theaters and on VOD in September of this year.

Actors appearing alongside Blake and Chapman in Vesper include Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist, Close to Me), Melanie Gaydos (Insidious: The Last Key), and Edmund Dehn (The Curse, State of Happiness). Producers on the film include Jon Vangdal Aamaas, Kristina Buozyte, Arturas Dvinelis, Nick Ford, Rj Hendricks, Daiva Jovaisiene, Asta Liukaityte, Guillaume Natas, Alexis Perrin, Benoit Roland, Thomas Schober, Mike Shema, and Florent Steiner.

Vesper is set to hit US theaters and VOD on September 30. Watch the film's teaser trailer below: