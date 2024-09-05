Once you open yourself up to South Korean movies and K-dramas, there's no going back, you'll get excited about practically all of them. The upcoming sequel Veteran 2: I, The Executioner is no exception. The movie brings back Hwang Jung-min (Kill Boksoon) as police detective Seo Do-cheol, and it is set to have an early premiere this weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival before premiering in North American theaters on September 27.

The trailer makes it clear that, once again, Veteran 2: I, The Executioner will be an action-packed thrill ride with some pretty unforgiving characters and events. This time, the story will follow Seo Do-cheol as he leads the major crimes unit with a new recruit, Officer Park Sun-woo (Jjung Hae-in). The scenario will be the most chaotic possible: a new serial killer has immensely disrupted the status quo in South Korea, and it's only when a professor gets killed that the police start to have any real leads towards who might be the killer.

But then the case gets even more dangerous because, the closer Do-cheol and Sun-woo get to finding out the identity of the killer, the more he starts to act out. It all spirals out of control when the serial killer starts to publicly taunt the South Korean police and decides to announce to the whole country who his next victim will be. Needless to say, they'll have to race against the clock to be able to crack the case.

Ryoo Seung-wan Is Back At The Helm of 'Veteran 2'

Veteran 2: I, The Executioner is directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, who returns to the franchise almost a decade after Veteran premiered and made waves at film festivals. Since then, the filmmaker has helmed action-packed titles like Battleship Island and Escape From Mogadishu, and his reputation as one of Korea's most exciting directors lives on. Just like in the first installment of Veteran, Ryoo also pens the script.

Back in May, Veteran 2: I, The Executioner had early screenings at the Cannes Film Festival and critics equated the sequel to titles like John Wick 4 in terms of how creative the action set pieces are, with Screen Daily's Tim Grierson calling it a "flawless" sequel that "surpasses the original." and The Hollywood Reporter pointing out that the new movie pairs its action sequences with "sharp psychological and social exploration" themes.

Veteran 2: I, The Executioner premieres in theaters on September 27. You can watch the new trailer above.