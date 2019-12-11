It’s War Veterans vs. Mutant Punks in the First Trailer for ‘VFW’

0

Finally, another entry in my favorite movie genre of all time: “Seasoned war veterans using household items to fight mutant punk drug dealers.” It’s been too long! RLJE Films and Fangoria released the first trailer for VFW, directed by Joe Begos (Bliss) from a script by Max Brallier & Matthew McArdle.

As promised, VFW assembles a few of film’s gnarliest old-timers like Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe), William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption), and Martin Kove (The Karate Kid) as a crew of ex-soldiers just trying to enjoy a night at the VFW bar—that’s Veterans of Foreign Wars–when a mysterious teenager arrives with a bag of stolen drugs. An army of Mad Max-looking baddies arrive to take back their stash, and one bloody clash commences between trained soldiers and violent thugs. I know this bad boy made quite the stir at this year’s Fantastic Fest, and based on the trailer alone we’re in for one wild ride lit mostly by neon bar signs and fire.

Check out the trailer below. VFW is in theaters, VOD, and digital HD on February 14, 2020. The film also stars Dora Madison, David Patrick Kelly, Sierra McCormick, and Tom Williamson.

Here is the official synopsis for VFW: