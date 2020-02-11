The Visual Effects Society Claps Back at Bad ‘Cats’ Joke from the Oscars

Since Cats was such a gigantic bomb, it was inevitable that the Oscars would make fun of the film at some point. Enter Cats stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressed as giant cats to present the award for Best Visual Effects. During their intro, they said, “As members of the motion picture Cats, no one more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.” Everyone in the theater had a good laugh.

Here’s the thing, the VFX in Cats are bad, but it’s not because the people working on them were bad at their job. Even if the VFX had been perfect (and I don’t know what that looks like for cat-human hybrids), the film is incompetently shot and edited. VFX houses are underpaid and overworked as they try to meet impossible deadlines for studios. Even Marvel movies have some bad VFX, but you just have to meet the release date no matter what. The problem with Cats wasn’t that the VFX houses were bad; we know for a fact that they were given limited time to where Universal had to send out a patched version of the movie with upgraded VFX. Cats was a suicide mission for VFX houses that all stemmed from a bad vision from director Tom Hooper. A good craftsman doesn’t blame his tools, but from all the celebrities laughing at the joke, there are a lot of people who see no problem in blaming the tools.

The Visual Effects Society issued this statement to the Oscars getting a cheap joke by denigrating a difficult profession:

Statement from the Visual Effects Society

Los Angeles (February 10, 2020)