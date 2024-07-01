The Big Picture Coke La Rock introduced rap to hip-hop, which evolved with Black community origins and crossover success from Run DMC and The Beastie Boys.

August 11, 2023, marked the 50th Anniversary of a music genre that has shaped several generations of hip-hop. This date is specifically credited because it’s the day that DJ Kool Herc, debuted a new technique of spinning that laid the foundation of today’s music. This grew from one party to parties in the streets of the Bronx, and as DJs spun new mixes, more forms of self-expression came to be. The person credited as the first MC, aka master of ceremonies, is Coke La Rock. What started out as shout-outs to people in the crowd turned into rhythmic poetry as time passed. Coke La Rock brought rhythm and poetry, aka rap, to hip-hop, and music has never been the same since.

Hip-hop culture was born within the Black community, and when it hit crossover success thanks to Run DMC’s ability to blend rock and hip-hop, it continued to evolve. Another rap group that began blending punk music with hip-hop was the Beastie Boys, a group of White guys who were in New York during the time of hip-hop’s birth. Run DMC and the Beastie Boys had critical success, and the Beastie Boys showed that rap was not limited by race. In fact, the color lines of rap really didn’t deepen until a man named Robert Van Winkle came onto the scene.

Vanilla Ice brought the cringe to hip-hop. He achieved incredible mainstream success, certainly more so than the artists who paved the way. Vanilla Ice brought forward a level of inauthenticity that rubbed the Black community the wrong way, which ultimately led to a specific perception of White rappers. Vanilla Ice was a persona, not a person. This is something that several White rappers who followed him did not see, as they, too, opted to put on a hip-hop persona in the hopes of commercial success. This masking is one of the many things that gave way to Ego Trip’s Big Book of Racism, which, in the early 2000s, attracted the attention of VH1 executives. In 2007, they presented the world with a new reality series, Ego Trip’s The (White) Rapper Show.

How Ego Trip Went From Journalism to 'The (White) Rapper Show'

Ego Trip was originally a magazine that ran briefly in the early 1990s. Ego Trip was essentially a group of freelance journalists and writers. It was founded by Sacha Jenkins and Elliott Wilson. They were joined by Jefferson “Chairman” Mao and Gabriel Alvarez, and later, Brent Rollins, and together produced 13 issues of their rap and hip-hop-focused magazine. After the end of the magazine, they published Ego Trip’s Big Book of Rap Lists, a book comprised of a series of lists that went over various aspects of rap music like bests, worsts, etc.

Their second book, Ego Trip’s Big Book of Racism, took a satirical look at the state of racism in America, which they prefaced with, “Due to our strong personal convictions, we wish to stress that this book in no way endorses a belief in racism. We just hate everybody.” VH1 producers got their hands on the book and reached out to create a show with them. This was the height of the I Love the… decades show, which is what they were seeking from Ego Trip. They did a few one-off specials before the idea of The (White) Rapper Show was born.

‘Ego Trip’s The (White) Rapper Show’ Raised Poignant Conversation

Jefferson Mao shared in an interview with the UCLA Center for Near Asian Studies, “VH1 was starting to move to reality programming. Sacha said something like, ‘What if we put a bunch of white rappers in a house in South Bronx?’ It was kind of a joke.” But the joke went over well enough to become a fully realized reality show, with the impetus of calling out the growing commercialism of rappers like Vanilla Ice.

The (White) Rapper Show was pretty successful at the time. The cast comprised Dasit, Misfit, G-Child, 100 Proof, Jon Boy, Persia, Jus Rhyme, John Brown, and $hamrock, who were all hopeful for hip-hop superstardom. It was more of a social experiment than a talent show, however, with topics like non-Black people saying the n-word, which is still a conversation being had in the hip-hop community. Persia said the n-word liberally when she was on the show, something that bothered some of her fellow contestants, who understood that the derogatory term was reclaimed by the Black community after being used as a slur.

DJ Serch, the host of the show, decided to teach Persia a unique lesson. He produced an incredibly heavy chain that said “The N Word” and forced Persia to wear it for a full day, representing the weight of the word she so easily used. The punishment, while comedic, did make a clear point about the issue; hip-hop culture and rap were born in the Black community, but being a talented rapper doesn’t give anyone a pass to cross lines like that. Jus Rhyme, who was the person to first call her out, said of the punishment, “There was a time in history when those chains were on Black people.” He added, “So what are you really doing if you use that word, and you claim to represent hip-hop?”

Commercial Success Becomes More Valuable Than Artistic Merit

Respecting and appreciating hip-hop culture versus wearing it as a costume and using lingo flippantly is where the problems arise, a lesson Persia learned on the show. Many consider the series as being ahead of its time due to the frank conversations about these issues throughout its episodes. Since the series aired, the cultural divide between commercialized rap and more artistically driven rap has expanded significantly.

This was notably seen at the 2015 Grammy Awards when Macklemore’s The Heist beat out Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. Macklemore famously published the text he sent to Kendrick after the win, saying essentially that Kendrick deserved it more. He said later in a 2021 interview with Talib Kweli, “I’m struggling with like, 'Damn, I’m benefiting from the system I’ve been calling out since I was f*cking 20 years old.'" He was seemingly referencing the commercial success of his album versus the artistry of Kendrick’s. Many made it out as a racial issue, but he disagrees with that narrative. He said, [People were saying] ‘He feels guilty about being white.’ That’s so surface-level. Was there an air of that? Absolutely. Was that the reason? Absolutely not at the forefront."

The heart of what Macklemore was saying was seen in The (White) Rapper Show. The facade needed for commercial success versus the authenticity hip-hop was borne from has created a massive divide between hip-hop fans. An article from TheCounterBalance pinpoints this divide while discussing the Kendrick vs. Drake beef. It says, “At points between some of the tracks, such as ‘meet the grahams,’ ‘Family Matters,’ and ‘Not Like Us,’ the battle became a referendum on not just the character of these two men, but of the soul of hip-hop itself.”

The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Beef

Image via MTV

Drake is the representation of commercial success. His music is simple and easy to bop to, and he is able to churn songs and albums out quickly to keep his fans happy and dancing. Kendrick Lamar, on the other hand, is an example of rap’s roots: rhythm and poetry. His album To Pimp A Butterfly is about the commercialization of rap and includes a song called “u,” an emotionally raw flow that details a personal mental breakdown. His albums take more time to create and, for the most part, aren’t for fun and dancing but for inspiration and storytelling.

The battle lines have been intense and divisive enough for bitterness to grow. It has devolved into a conversation of value and culture. Is the commercial success of a Canadian actor-turned-rapper more valuable than a rapper from Compton who is a Pulitzer winner but has not seen the same high level of mainstream success as the other? As fans continue to choose sides, The Counterbalance hits the nail on the head: “Regardless of the quality of the individual songs, or however you feel about each artist as people, the stances taken reveal what it is that each of us value, and also expose are limitations of understanding our blind spots and our biases as well.”

Showed That Hip-Hop Is In the Midst of An Identity Crisis

Image via MTV

One good thing did come out of this: The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, a concert borne from this beef. It was groundbreaking in its own right and was a big win for the local community, seeing members of the notorious LA gangs, the Crips, and the Bloods, all together in one space celebrating music without any violence. Unfortunately, the discourse surrounding commercialism and the overall identity of hip-hop is still up in the air. Hip-hop and rap have expanded exponentially in the past two decades.

Artists like Tyler the Creator and Childish Gambino have shifted the idea of what rap can be. Perhaps, rather than fighting over what is true hip-hop, it's time for new sub-genres to be created, just like rock music has. The (White) Rapper Show initiated this conversation before anyone was ready for it by calling out commercialism in the rap industry through the lens of race. It highlighted the difference between the inauthentic commercial mask of rap versus artistry and roots; a major debate that has no true right or wrong answer.