The Big Picture A Shot At Love with Tila Tequila was a unique reality series in the early 2000s, focusing on Tila's bisexuality and featuring both men and women contestants. However, it reinforced damaging misconceptions about bisexuality and the LGBTQIA community.

The show's poor representation and problematic content led to negative backlash, including an episode labeled as the "Worst Cable Content of the Week" and criticism from the Parents Television Council.

Tila Tequila's career declined after the show, with her later involvement in Neo-Nazi ideas and controversies leading to her fading into obscurity.

VH1’s reality content from the early 2000s is unparalleled for both good and bad reasons. Frankly, most of the content provided from series like Flavor of Love, Rock of Love, and many of their other romance-focused series would not be received the same way today. One of the series in their mix was A Shot At Love with Tila Tequila, and despite being terrible, the series managed to have two seasons.

Tila Tequila isn’t a name anyone born after the year 2000 would know. She rose to fame on Myspace, one of the first social media platforms, technically making her the first version of what we now call influencers. With her looks and content she became immensely popular in a world still figuring out what social media was. Her profile attracted the eyes of Playboy and, eventually, VH1. A Shot At Love With Tila Tequila was unique in comparison to the other offerings at the time because Tila said that she was bisexual, leading the casting to be half men and half women.

There was a lot of opposition to the series as the LGBTQIA community was even more marginalized at that time in comparison to the present day. The show attracted a wide audience because of the unique premise, and it could have opened people’s minds to what it actually means to be bisexual. Unfortunately, the smarter route was not the one that the producers chose to take. They instead chose the path of mockery and vulgarity, and created content so bad one episode was labeled “The Worst Cable Content of the Week.”

A Shot At Love with Tila Tequila Mocked the LGBTQIA Community

Image via VH1

There were many common misconceptions about bisexuality at the time A Shot At Love aired. Many consider bisexuality as a stepping stone to homosexuality, which is a form of bisexual erasure. According to Full Focus Therapy, “[Bisexual] erasure is deeply rooted in societal norms and attitudes that evolved over time. It is often fueled by binary thinking that insists on categorizing individuals as strictly gay or straight.” In addition to that, bisexuality was often fetishized, particularly when it came to women.

A Shot At Love was an opportunity to change these misconceptions on a major platform, but instead, it played right into those harmful stereotypes. The women who were brought to date her were lesbians, and the men who were brought in were as toxic as they could get. The men treated the women they were competing against like things, fetishizing them while not taking their sexuality seriously. This allowed the producers to play up another stereotype: the idea that all lesbians hate men. It was an easy one to play up to since the men’s personalities left little to be desired.

The show was set up to make Tila look indecisive about who she wanted to be with based on their gender. It was set up as men versus women competition, not a sincere dating series. A bisexual man who was watching the series at the time wrote about this, saying, “Bisexuality is not a phase of weakness erupting from sexual frustration.” This is precisely what they portrayed Tila’s choice as: would she “choose” to be gay, or would she “choose” to be straight? Sexuality is not a choice, and framing it as this was incredibly damaging to the LGBTQIA community. Tila later shared that she was straight and had a boyfriend the whole time they were filming, referring to herself as “Gay for pay.”

The Episode That Was Labeled the Worst Cable Content of the Week

Close

As terrible as the series was, there was one challenge that was so disgusting that got the series more bad press than it already had. The Parents Television Council is a conservative group that said they are dedicated to protecting children. For the most part, their assessments were rooted in homophobia; picking many high-quality series and deeming them inappropriate, but in this particular instance, they were spot on.

A blogger at the time who focused on watching and critiquing the shows the PTC lambasted against commented on their assessment of the particular episode and said they refused to watch it after reading the description of the episode. Like all dating shows at this time, the contestants had frivolous games and competitions to win a date with Tila. The off-putting clip the PTC referred to was one of these challenges. The description of the challenge said, “In this [challenge], the contestants have to transfer chocolate sauce from a large wading pool to buckets set a distance away using only their bodies.”

The challenge is utter nonsense and was clearly created to titillate the viewers. The PTC description said the contestants were squeezing the chocolate out of their intimate areas purposefully rather than actually attempting the impossible challenge. It was blatant sexuality done in a silly, frivolous manner that, once again, hypersexualized the lesbian women participating in the series. The PTC’s homophobic and prudish tendencies aside, the hypersexualization was problematic and reductive, and the LGBTQIA deserves a lot better.

Tila Tequila Has Gone Down A Dark Path

Image from VH1

After the series ended, Tila continued to pursue things like a music career, but things did not work out well for her. She was booked to perform at a Juggalos concert and was pelted with bottles and other items the second she stepped onstage. She left with injuries, and her music career seemingly ended. In fact, Tila was not in the headlines until a little over 10 years ago, when she began touting Neo-Nazi ideas, even saying that people simply “misunderstood” Hitler. When people saw what she was doing and saying, there was a natural backlash. She responded to accusations of anti-Semitism in her blog, saying, “[This] is about Hitler and his side of the story that was never told since he was not the victor.” She added, “However, those of you with a closed mind can think I am being anti-Semite [sic] all you want because I already told you that I am not, nor will I repeat myself again.” Her comments also led to her being removed from Celebrity Big Brother's 2015 cast. Since that time frame and all the backlash she faced, she’s popped up here and there but has, for the most part, faded into obscurity.