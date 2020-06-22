‘V/H/S 4’ in the Works with Radio Silence and David Bruckner Producing

A fourth film in the twisted V/H/S franchise is in the works with Radio Silence and David Bruckner (The Night House) among the producers.

V/H/S/94, as it’s being called, will feature segments from directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, and Chloe Okuno, with additional filmmakers to be announced later. According to the Hollywood Reporter, V/H/S/94 will be the first film in the franchise to be presented in a single, fluid narrative, with each section linked up. Past entries featured segments without any narrative link beyond the framing device that bookended the film.

Radio Silence trio Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella are red-hot right now coming off of Ready or Not — they’re directing Scream 5 for Spyglass — so having them aboard gives this project some real heat in the marketplace. Meanwhile, Bruckner made a splash at Sundance earlier this year with his Rebecca Hall thriller The Night House, which sold to Searchlight Pictures in a $12 million deal. He wrote and developed V/H/S/94, and just signed on to direct Spyglass’ Hellraiser remake.

Those four genre veterans will produce with another quartet — franchise co-creators Brad Miska and Tom Owen of horror website Bloody Disgusting, and Josh Goldbloom and Parinda Patel of the newly formed Cinepocalypse Productions. Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt will serve as executive producers on the project, which is being produced in partnership with Studio 71. Raven Banner Entertainment will handle worldwide sales and introduce V/H/S/94 to buyers at the virtual Cannes market this week.

The original V/H/S premiered at Sundance in 2012 and spawned two sequels — V/H/S 2 in 2013, and V/H/S: Viral in 2014. There was also a spinoff titled Siren, and an original Snapchat miniseries based on the format. Bruckner and Radio Silence contributed segments to the first film, while Tjahjanto’s Safe Haven, which he co-directed with Gareth Huw Evans, was the clear highlight of the second film. Barrett, for his part, is the writer behind genre standouts The Guest and You’re Next, while Okuno is an up-and-coming filmmaker who garnered attended with her AFI short Slut.

